WEST BEND — Hartford baseball coach Dave Eagan rolled the dice Wednesday afternoon in the top of the seventh with runners on first and second and one out trailing host West Bend West by a 6-5 count.
But it was the Spartans who came out winners on that gamble.
Eagan called for a hit and run with senior Gabe Wendt at the plate, but Wendt hit a fly ball to West’s Aaron Young in medium right field. Young caught it on the run and pegged a solid throw to shortstop Michael Kleinhans at second to double off the Oriole runner and end the game.
“It’s how I coach,” Eagan said. “If he (Wendt) doesn’t swing, we stand first and third and if he hits a line drive we might have tied the game. The thing is, I didn’t have us bunt earlier because we haven’t been very good at it this year, only one for four in sacrifice situations.
“We stole some bases today, but it wasn’t enough.”
For West coach Brad Rindfleisch, it was what he called an impressive win after the Spartans had fallen behind 4-0 after two innings. The Spartans scored five runs in the third to take the lead for good.
“We found a way to get it done,” he said. “We had to get gritty to get the job done and that’s what we did. We’re starting to come together and get more of the little things done.”
Senior starting pitcher Riley O’Connell, who gave up those early runs, but wound up with the win after finding a way to keep the Spartans in the game, said the team stayed motivated despite the deficit and the North Pole style game-time temperatures of just 39 degrees.
“We just kept rallying for each other,” O’Connell, who moved to center field after junior Carter Lovy relieved him in the sixth, said. “We know we’ve got to trust the team. We also had our team jackets and our hand warmers and that helped too.”
The win improved West to 5-3 in North Shore Conference play (same overall) and kept them in fourth place in the North Shore Conference while the Orioles fell to 3-3 in league play and 3-4 overall.
Mental toughness and grit did help West a great deal on the overcast, frozen day. The visiting Orioles had extended their early lead to 4-0 with a pair of runs in the second as senior shortstop A.J. Lausten scored on a wild pitch and then senior DH Max Teschner plated catcher Carter Kutz with a single.
But in the third, the Spartans finally reached Hartford junior starter Alex Kuntz. A pair of walks and a single loaded the bases with none out. A wild pitch scored one run before O’Connell brought home a pair more with a single to right-center to make it 4-3 Hartford.
Young followed that with an RBI single of his own to tie the score and the go-ahead run scored on the same play after a bad throw.
Hartford tied the score at 5-5 in the top of the fourth. The Orioles notched three singles in the inning, but it was a botched rundown at first that allowed senior third baseman Nick Weston to race in from third.
West also hurt itself on the basepaths in the fourth as Orioles sophomore second baseman Braycen Burg caught a pop-up in short right and then threw to junior first baseman Bryce Duhr to catch a lingering Spartan runner off of first for an inning ending double play.
O’Connell also benefited from some great defense in the Hartford fifth as with a man on first and one out, Eagan called for another hit and run and this time junior leftfielder Austin Kutz came up with a single. The runner on first was hyper aggressive and did not stop at third, instead trying to score. But Kleinhans took the relay from center and hit junior catcher Joey Baumann with a perfect throw to end the threat.
The Spartans took the lead for good in the fifth, as O’Connell opened the frame by being hit by a pitch. He then stole second and scored on Young’s single.
Lovy then came on in the sixth to relieve O’Connell. An error, a hit-batsmen and a walk loaded the bases for Hartford, but Lovy got Carter Kutz to fly out to O’Connell in center to keep West in the lead.
It was a frustrating loss for Eagan and Hartford.
“We had one bad inning (the third),” he said. “We gave up five runs but we could have escaped with just three and that would have changed the game. We just didn’t make enough plays in the field today.”
Oriole pitchers also helped out West with a combined eight walks and hit batsmen.
West finished with six runs on just four hits with no errors while Hartford scored five runs on 10 hits with three errors.
The Orioles were led by Carter Kutz who had an RBI single in the first and also scored two runs. Lausten also doubled and scored two runs and Austin Kutz also doubled home a run. Kuntz took the loss.
Young came up with two big RBI hits for the Spartans while Lovy earned the two-inning save.
Both teams struggled in the frigid conditions, but Rindfleisch said his squad dug deep to pull this win out.
“We’re finding out what it’s like to be gritty ballplayers,” he said. “We got that big inning and that really helped today. (Cold) Days like today make it hard to keep the energy, but you have to put it aside and play the best you can. Try to win every inning.”
Thinking positive also helped, added O’Connell.
“We played two games on Saturday and it was sunny and 75,” he said. “We even got some sunburn. Now it’s a day like today and we’re wearing multiple layers. It’s just baseball.”