WEST BEND — The lesson was simple for Grafton boys basketball coach Damon James following the Black Hawks harrowing 62-56, North Shore Conference victory over tenacious host West Bend West Friday night.
“We’ve simply got to play harder,” he said. “We really had no energy or effort tonight. We were lucky to escape with this one.”
Grafton (7-3 in NSC play and 9-5 overall) had been off six days since its overtime nonconference victory over Greendale Martin Luther and in the interim the players worked their way through the strain of first-semester exams.
But junior guard Michael McNabb, Jr., who finished with 25 points on the night, did not want to use that as an excuse.
“We’ve been juggling school and basketball all year, so it was just a matter of us showing a mental maturity,” he said. “We needed to get certain things done (the exams) and then do what we needed to do (beat West).”
The victory kept the Black Hawks in a tie for third place in the NSC with Cedarburg behind co-leaders Homestead and Nicolet. Meanwhile, West coach Ryan Matenaer thought his young Spartans (just one senior) showed great maturity for playing their third game in four days as they fell to 0-10 in NSC play and 214 overall.
After getting sophomore guard Carson Bauer back from injury, they broke a 12game losing streak with a win over Mayville on Tuesday, lost a heartbreaker to Greendale on Wednesday, and then came back to push the young and talented Black Hawk squad to the brink Friday night.
“We’ve had three competitive games this week,” Matenaer said, “but closing out (games) is a skill. We still need to learn how to win. Having three games like this showed us we’re capable of doing that. They showed us that we’re moving in the right direction.”
That West was all night. The Spartans played a tight, ball-hawking man defense against a Grafton squad that came in averaging 73 points a game and which featured McNabb averaging 26 points a game and sophomore wing Juan Guerrero Hernandez Jr., tossing in 21 a contest.
“They featured two phenomenal players so we just worked to throw as many people as we could in front of them and make life as hard as possible,” Matenaer said.
It worked for a time, as Grafton, which is used to getting up and down the floor quickly, had to spend a lot of time on some very long possessions in the first half. Still, an 11-2 run late in the session, which included six points by McNabb, propelled them to a 25-17 lead with 5:29 to go.
But then West went on an 8-0 run of its own, with junior forward Jack Waala scoring all eight including two 3-pointers, to tie the score at 25-all with 2:26 remaining.
Grafton steadied itself as McNabb and Hernandez combined to score the final seven points of the half for Black Hawks as they took a 32-28 lead at the break.
The defenses asserted themselves through most of the second half as Grafton maintained a one-to-five point lead through the first nine minutes of the session. Both teams were battling serious foul trouble by that point.
But then West got two free throws from Bauer and a big 3-pointer from junior guard Kade Rossebo to tie the score at 44-all at the nine-minute mark. Then at the 8:22 mark, a steal and a hoop from Bauer gave the Spartans their first lead since early in the first half.
After Hernandez tied the score with a drive at 6:41, West earned one more lead at 48-46 with a basket from junior Cam McAndrews at the 6:27 mark.
But James, who had been calling for some defensive intensity from the Black Hawks all night, finally got some, as Grafton held the Spartans scoreless for close to four minutes. The Black Hawks took the lead for good with help from two hoops from McNabb and a timely 3pointer from Hernandez.
It was 53-48 Grafton with 3:20 to go, but West would not go away. Grafton tried to play a game of keep-away down the stretch but indifferent free throw shooting in the second half (three of seven) helped keep the Spartans in the game.
Sophomore guard Quin Ehlke hit two free throws for West with 1:35 to go and then Bauer hit one of two tries with just 69 seconds remaining to make it 55-54, but then Hernandez made a decisive move to the hoop for a 57-54 Grafton advantage.
Bauer then charged hard to the hoop to cut the deficit to 57-56 with 42 seconds left. Hernandez knocked down one of two free throws and then Grafton defense rose to the occasion again as when the Spartans tried for the tieing lay-up a few moments later, it was blocked.
Grafton guard Carson Hildebrand then leaked out for a long pass and his lay-up with 18 seconds left, made it 60-56 Black Hawks with 18 seconds to go, sealing the win.
Hernandez would lead the Black Hawks with 27 points.
James was not surprised that this game was dramatically different than Grafton’s season opening 55-37 win over the Spartans back in early December.
“We talked to the guys about it being the second goaround with teams, that that they are going to play better,” he said, “especially because we beat them the first time around. Though we didn’t play well, I thought one silver lining was, was that we didn’t settle for quick 3s (offensively).
“They did a good job packing it in (defensively), but we did show some patience.”
West was led by Bauer with 19 points as Waala had 14 and McAndrews 11.
McNabb said a game like this could be a wake-up call for the Black Hawks.
“I think we have to focus on being better,” he said. “Bring it to practice and get locked in everyday. Locked in at practice, locked in at games.”