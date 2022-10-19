WEST BEND — In the big picture, the West Bend West boys’ soccer team’s season-ending 3-1 WIAA D2 regional semifinal loss to visiting Kaukauna Tuesday night could be seen as a microcosm of the season for the Spartans.
“We didn’t take advantage of our opportunities and we had several of them,” said West coach James Danaher, “and they were aggressive at the end. They drove harder, won more 50/50 balls and at the end of the day that was the story of the game.”
The loss finished the Spartans first winning season in several years at 12-11-1, while the Gallopin’ Ghosts (5-11-2), who traveled an hour-and-a-half to get to the game on a chilly, windy night, will advance to a regional final on Saturday at second-ranked in state and top sectional seed Whitefish Bay (14-1-4).
The gusty winds played a big role in Tuesday night’s contest and the Spartans had them largely at their backs in the first half. West had the better of the play for the first 20 minutes and even had a long shot from the right-side skim off the top of the crossbar but otherwise had a hard time generating a genuine threat.
Meanwhile, Kaukauna would frequently break out of its defensive shape to counterattack, however, it was a defensive breakdown that allowed the Gallopin’ Ghosts to take the initial lead. Kaukauna senior Drew Wendzicki took advantage of a turnover deep in the Spartan zone just to the left of the goal and being largely unmarked, slammed it home for a 1-0 lead at the 34:57 mark.
The score stayed that way until the halftime break.
The first two minutes of the second half saw a lot of action, as Spartan keeper Jimmy O’Connell had to make a great save of a close-in shot just 25 seconds in.
And just a minute later, West found itself pressing hard for the equalizer. A Spartan forward found himself all alone point-blank dead center in front of the net, only to have his shot swatted away at the last second by a great effort from Kaukauna junior keeper William Murray.
West kept pushing, and finally tied the score at the 57:47 mark as sophomore Teddy Danaher poked home a close-in shot with help from junior Beckham Heller.
But in what was a recurring theme in the Spartans’ up-and-down season, the euphoria did not last long. The Gallopin’ Ghosts pushed hard almost immediately afterward as the West defense could not get back quickly enough.
Kaukauna senior Robert Momberg took advantage of the situation and at the 58:41 mark knocked in the go-ahead goal from the near right side.
“We’re still a relatively young team without as much experience in the back,” said James Danaher.
West tried to come back and even had a good shot go just high in the 66th minute. But just two minutes Kaukauna effectively put the game away as Momberg got out on a breakaway and blasted a hard shot to the center of the goal at the 68:41 mark.
The Spartans kept attacking the final 11 minutes but could not find the net.
Afterward, James Danaher spoke calmly to his team about how this was a good season but could have been better and that a commitment to excellence needs to be made in the off-season for a side that loses only four players to graduation (Nick Hoffman, captain Damian Sandoval, Alex Correa and Tyler Roney).
“We were the better team tonight but we didn’t prove it,” James Danaher said. “Still, there were a lot of positives for us. The first winning season in some time, a home (WIAA) playoff game. It was fun season.
“Frustrating at times, happy at times. Growing pains. We’ve just got to get a bit better because we have a lot of young, talented players coming back.”