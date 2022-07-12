The West Bend West baseball team had a nice run in the playoffs this past season. The Spartans finished the year with a record of 15-10 and made it to the sectional round, where they lost to Beaver Dam 7-4 on June 7.
Head coach Brad Rindfleisch said that looking back on the season, that the team stepped up to meet the high expectations the Spartans put on themselves heading into the season.
“I think we’ve got a lot of good things going throughout the program,” he said. “We ran a youth camp that brought out about 100 kids. Just overall a lot of aspects about the program as a whole are heading in the right direction.”
Rindfleisch said he and his staff were happy with how things went and that the returning players are hungry for more.
“I think they know that we left some stuff out on the field and so they are going to come back hungry next year and really get after it,” he said.
For the Spartans, making it to sectionals was a big jump according to Rindfleisch.
“I believe they haven’t made it back to that point or the sectional game since my senior players’ freshmen year,” he said. “I think it is a big sign of us doing a lot of the right things, us just playing the game the right way and finding ways to win games. We had a lot of tight games that we ended up pulling out and we also had games where we just played really well.”
Rindfleisch said that the Spartans do have to work on their defense, which he said they struggled at times with this season. But the team’s pitching staff was a strength for West.
“Our pitching staff was outrageous,” he said. “I think it was the leading force for us. So we just have to be better offensively and defensively.”
Rindfleisch said that the Spartans have a lot of key tools coming back for next season.
The pitching was a strength for the Spartans this year, and while they are losing some big pitchers, Rindfleisch said that the team will have some solid pitchers returning as well.
“We are losing a couple of arms from this last year. Riley O’Connell will be gone and he ate up a lot of big inning,” he said. “Michael Kleinhans closed down a couple of games for us, and Jesus Gurrola, he was a dog on the backend of the rotation for us and he did his job. But we also have a lot of guys coming back, we just need a lot of the staff to step up and take that same mentality. Our staff as a whole this year was gritty and competed and just a bunch of dogs and that is what we need out of everybody from very aspect of the game.”
Rindfleisch said he would like to see the team work on having more productive at bats for next season.
“Having a lot more solid contact and being able to drive the ball more and just better approaches at the plate,” he said. “Just become better hitters, smarter hitters, and more consistent hitters.”
Another area that can help the team take the next step for next season, Rindfleisch said that the Spartans are going to be working hard throughout the offseason.
“We have some big plans for our offseason here,” he said. “With our open gyms and trying to get a lot more exposure for guys and get a lot more time to put in work. I know a lot of guys are playing on their club teams right now that are putting in the work. So just keeping the guys together and making sure they are working hard together is going to keep that chemistry and they are going to push themselves, I have no doubts about that.”