Spartans look to break multiple-year slump

WEST BEND — The elephant in the room when talking about West Bend West football is when will it get a win. The Spartans have not won a game since beating rival West Bend East 21-14 in overtime on Oct. 13, 2017 — the last game of the season that year. Over the last four seasons, the Spartans haven’t won a game and two head coaches walked those sidelines.
It’s now Taylor Ripplinger’s job to turn it all around as a first-year head coach.
“The easy answer is it’s the only thing that matters, especially to the players, families and community,” Ripplinger said of the 36-game losing streak. “To us coaches, we get to see the time and effort these kids put in each and every day and whether the scoreboard reflects it or not these boys will be able to take life lessons and memories that will last forever.”
Ripplinger is in his third year at West as he was the defensive coordinator that past two seasons. However, he will switch sides of the ball and to coach offense. He has three goals that he wants to accomplish in Year 1.
“The first was to increase the size of the program. We’ve gone from 45 players — freshmen through seniors — up to 72 players in just this one offseason,” Ripplinger said. “A big part of that is an incoming freshman class of over 30.
“The second goal was to implement a sustainable culture. This has been missing in this program for quite some time and we are working to build on foundations of family, work ethic and commitment during the season and offseason. The third goal we have is to build a better connection with the youth program and the community as a whole. We need to give back and support all those that make our program a success.”
Ripplinger said over the years West has been a pass-heavy offense, but a lot of that had to do with playing from behind. He hopes to build more of a run game. Defensively, he wants the boys to be physical up front to stop the power run game that most teams run in the North Shore Conference.
“The coaches have been working tirelessly this summer to build a system that highlights our athletes in the best positions for success,” Ripplinger said. “We will need size and strength in order to compete with some of the established programs we see on a yearly basis.”
West will lean in the playmaking ability of senior receiver Nolan Wulf to lead the offense. Wulf had 31 catches for 544 yards, four touchdowns and was a first team All-NSC player last year. Ripplinger said he’s gotten some interest from several Division I programs. Senior Riley Van Laanen will be the team’s workhorse at running back and Ripplinger said he should see more action than in years past. The leader on the offensive line is senior Mitch Serdan. Ripplinger said he brings intensity and leadership to the team.
On defense, senior cornerback Carter Phillips has the ability to be a good cover corner that can also attack and make tackles. Senior edge rusher Landon Barrett is a physical player with tremendous quickness. Ripplinger is excited to see junior linebacker Cohan Herlehy roam the middle of the defense.
“We are highly anticipating a big season from him,” Ripplinger said. “He is back in this traditional position after playing defensive line last year. He is the anchor for our run-stopping abilities.”
Ripplinger knows winning isn’t going to be easy, especially in the loaded North Shore Conference. Last year, six NSC teams made the playoffs, in which four made it to the state semifinals.
West starts the season on the road at Kewaskum for a Thursday night game on Aug. 18. The Spartans play another Thursday game at home against Fort Atkinson in Week 2. The game that is circled on everyone’s calendar in West Bend is Oct. 7 for the interhall rivalry against East.
“This East vs. West rivalry is one of the most unique things I’ve ever experienced,” Ripplinger said. “To share the halls, classrooms and even siblings with students on opposing sides really makes this a highly anticipated matchup. The challenge for us coaches is to keep the players’ focus during practices and game weeks when you look across the field and see your biggest rival.
“Kids will talk at school and on social media to hype it up but at the end of the day it is 11 on 11, four quarters and still the same game they’ve all been playing since they were little.”