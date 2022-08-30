Last season was a tough one for the West Bend West boys soccer team. The Spartans ended the season with a record of 8-12-1 and was last in the North Shore Conference. But the Spartans are off to a strong start this season as the team is 5-0-1 after their first week of games.
Head coach James Danaher said that heading into this season, the team had expectations to finish higher in the conference and to advance past the second round of the playoffs.
“We are having a pretty good start so far,” he said.
The Spartans have played six games in five days and with the positive results so far, Danaher said that is a good sign.
“We tried to do that so the players would understand the intensity and expectations that come from playing in the conference,” he said. “We did that to try to mimic the intensity and difficulty of playing in the North Shore Conference. It is a grueling season where we play top teams and we wanted to see where the team was at in the beginning and we are really pleased.”
During these early games, Danaher said that one strength he has noticed so far for the Spartans is the team’s defense.
“We look really good,” he said. “We have allowed only four goals in those six games. I think in the beginning we were a little unorganized in our midfield attacking and forward line and I think that has straightened itself out this weekend.”
Danaher said that the Spartans are now finishing on their scoring opportunities after the games they played on the weekend.
The Spartans are a young team this season as they have only four seniors on the roster. Danaher said that seniors Damian Sandoval and Nick Hoffman are players that will contribute to the team this year.
“Damian is our central defender, he is our captain, so we are looking for leadership from him and strong play,” he said. “Nick is a forward and he is very deceptive with his feet and can score goals at will. So we are looking for him to come back, he was out last season but looks fit and good this season.”
Junior Owen Damkot was among other players that can have an impact on the team this year.
“He is our center midfielder, he organizes the team and he is a dynamic player,” Danaher said. “Beckham Heller is a striker for us, he is big and strong and is very skillful and is really dangerous with his head. And Franklin Kunfira is our speedster he is also a forward and he has really developed. He has gotten a lot stronger and he is a track star as well and I think working with the track team has getting in the gym and lifting has really helped. We are looking for big things from him too.”
With how the team is finding success so far, Danaher said that the players are feeling positive about the season.
“We have a really good group of kids,” he said. “Last year we started mainly freshmen and sophomores in a difficult season and I thought they exceeded expectations. They were really put to it by a lot of teams and came out swinging every game. They’ve got really good energy and that tough season last year I think has made us stronger. They bond together, they are friends together on and off the field, it was a wonderful result on Saturday to win that tournament.”
Danaher said the Spartans have their first big test today against Kettle Moraine Lutheran. As the season moves along, Danaher said he would like to see how the Spartans stack up physically against stronger teams like KML. Danaher said he would also like to see the Spartans be competitive against the top teams in the conference in Whitefish Bay, Cedarburg, and Homestead.
“And win the other conference games that we can,” he said. “I would hope to be in the top half of the conference this year.”