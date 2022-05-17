The West Bend West Spartans have had a strong showing so far this season as the Spartans sit at 14-7 on the year, which puts them in fourth place in a tough North Shore Conference.
Head coach Kenneth Dischler said that he thinks the season is going pretty good.
“There have been a couple of moments where we did not play as well as we would have liked to,” he said. “But we have had some good wins and the girls are kind of staying on course. So we are on track for some of our team goals and hopefully those will come to fruition for us.”
One positive that Dischler said he has seen from the team so far is how the defense has played well for West.
For more Washington County prep sports coverage, subscribe to the Daily News today: https://bit.ly/dailynews_sub
“Our defense has been outstanding I think,” he said. “We have a .949 fielding percentage so we are making most that we should be making and we have really turned some outstanding plays. Kelsey Corbett at second base has turned six double plays, to get any numbers of 4-3 double plays is not an easy task to do at the speed of our game. We have just been really solid defensively.”
Another positive for the Spartans has been their pitching according to Dischler.
“Pitching has been pretty solid. We had a couple of blips along the way but that happens at the major league level too,” he said. “We have three pitchers, senior Veda Selin, sophomore Lindsay Sandleback, and freshman Maiya Tearney, so we have some options to go through there and all three of them have pitched really well for the most part.”
As a team, the Spartans have an ERA of 4.85 with 48 walks and 73 strikeouts.
When it comes to offense, Dischler said the Spartans have been able to hit the ball all the way up through the lineup.
“That has contributed to some big innings for us throughout the year,” he said. “You can‘t have a big inning if you don’t hit all the way through the lineup.”
As a team, the Spartans have 209 hits with 140 RBIs and a .339 batting average.
“We have a couple of kids from last year who have really picked up their game at the plate and it is showing at the team results,” Dischler said. Dischler said that this year’s freshmen have a lot of talent just like last season’s freshmen.
“You look at the numbers we have two freshmen leading the team in a lot of offensive categories,” he said. “We knew coming in that they were talented, you know God blessed them with a lot of talent and he blessed me with them. Same with the freshmen class we had last year.”
West has had two separate winning steaks so far this season. The first was a five-game winning streak from April 7. through April 19. The second was also a five-game winning streak from April 29. through May 7. Having those kind of stretches is a good thing for the team’s confidence according to Dischler.
“We pretty much believe that we can play with most anybody, we have played with several of the top teams in the state close and we have beaten one of the teams that was at state last year, which has a really outstanding team in Beaver Dam,” he said. “So it helps, we have pretty much stayed the course and if we play well we are tough to beat.”
In order to keep the success going, Dischler said that the Spartans have to keep playing good solid softball.
“If we pitched and play defense and the offense is obviously a fun part of the game. Pitching and defense is fun too but everyone likes to hit,” he said. “The kids are taking a lot of pride I think in their pitching and defense now and they are understanding that if you pitch and play defense you are in every game. I think the girls are starting to believe that and getting on board with that.”
The Spartans will face some tough competition near the end of the regular season as they will face Menomonee Falls (17-3) on the road, tomorrow at 4:30 p.m. Then the Spartans face Germantown (12-3) at home on Thursday at 4:30 p.m.
Dischler said that facing the tough opponents near the end of the season can help the team get better.
“We like to play a tough schedule. If you play teams that are as good or better, you get better along the way,” he said. “So we do have a tough stretch and five games to finish up against a lot of good competition, so we are excited to play and we want to play good competition and get better.”