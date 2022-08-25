The West Bend West Spartans girls volleyball team is looking to bounce back after going 15-26 last year, which was good for fourth place in the North Shore Conference. The Spartans made it to the regional final before losing to Manitowoc Lincoln in three sets (17-25, 17-25, 17-25).
Head coach Debbie Butschlick said that there are two big goals for the team this year. The first is to increase the level of communication for the Spartans both on and off the court.
“Making sure everybody is on the same page on what we are doing,” she said.
The other big goal is increase their standings in the conference.
“We were in fourth place the last two years and we really want to work to get higher up in the North Shore Conference,” Butschlick said. “The team is working really hard and putting in a lot of effort to achieve the goals.”
The Spartans have been focusing on two things to help them achieve their goals this year according to Butschlick. The first is a new service receive system.
“To help us cover more of the court than what we have in the past,” she said.
The second is to speed up their offense.
“Because we have some really good hitters this year that are not really tall but we have some really good hitters and we are hoping that we can increase the speed of our offense a little bit more than we did last year to keep our opponents on their heels.”
Butschlick said she thinks the new service receive system is going to be a strength for the Spartans this season.
“So far with the new service receive we have more consistency in our service receive abilities this year,” she said. “Which is helping us hopefully working on increasing the speed of offensive play.”
During the early parts of the season, Butschlick said she would like to see the combinations of players on the court that are going to really connect with each other during matches.
“I know we have the talent, we have six returning players. We have a good nucleus, we have two really good outside players with Kylee Altendorf (a sophomore) and Lindsay Sandleback (a junior), which will be really good for the team,” she said. “They played that position last year so they have that one year of varsity experience under their belt.”
Another player that will help the team thanks to her experience is senior Megan Spaeth.
“She played defensive specialist last year and it was her first year on varsity, so having one more year under her belt she is able to direct the team better defensively this year,” Buschlick said.
Even though the team lost nine seniors after last year, Butschlick said that having multiple players with experience returning helps the team this season.
“The nucleus of the team is really held by Kyle Lindsay and Megan because they were the starters on the team last year,” Butschlick said. “But again we have Clara Corbett who is able to come in on that right side and as a junior this year she already had that one year so that will help to continue to bring that nucleus together.”
Kylee Altendorf and Megan Spaeth both think that they can help the Spartans this year with their leadership abilities.
“This year, I think I can help the team by becoming a leader on and off the court,” Altendorf said. “Volleyball is a team sport and a big way teams can become successful is by having that strong bond and team leaders who they can look to.”
“I think the biggest thing I can do is lead by example,” Spaeth said. “As a team captain this season, my coaches and teammates have entrusted me to help set the tone for the team. The most effective way that I can do this is by keeping a positive attitude through the ups and downs of the season. It’s my responsibility to keep control in pressure situations, and this is something I’m going to try to instill in some of my teammates who are seeing their first varsity action this year.”
Both of them also said that they are working to help the Spartans have a better season than last year.
“After this season, I hope to get out a team, and self, that was better than last year,” Altendorf said. “This year’s theme for West volleyball is ‘No Regrets, No What-ifs.’ I am hoping to show that on the court so that when this season comes to an end, I can leave it knowing I did all I could to make this team the best it could be.”
“One of my goals has always been to win our conference,” Spaeth said. “We are not a team of superstars, but we’re very balanced, and our team chemistry is outstanding. Hopefully we can use these two attributes to leverage wins in the North Shore. It’s my senior season, and these girls are my closest friends. I really want to enjoy experiencing success together this year, and I think if we each take care of our responsibilities, and help build on the chemistry we already have, we’ll be successful.”
As the season moves along to the later parts of the season, Butschlick said that as the playoffs approach that the Spartans start to peak and get to the the top of their game.
“I hope that they slowly start peaking to where they get to about 3/4th of the season and they are at the top of their game,” she said. “Just able to execute under any situation and if they are falling behind they know what to do to bring themselves back up to tie it and to get ahead and to win.”