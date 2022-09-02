GRAFTON — It was every bit the start that West Bend West coach Debbie Butschlick was hoping for, and possibly even more, as the Spartans ran off the first 11 points of a North Shore Conference girls volleyball match Thursday at Grafton.
West breezed to victory in the opening set, pulled away in the later stages of the second set to build an insurmountable lead in the match and went on the earn a 3-1 victory over the Black Hawks.
“Grafton has a really nice team. We knew that we had to come out hard, we knew we had to come out strong. They have a really nice setter (Kaitlin Muecke) and their two big hitters, (Leah Maciejewski) and (Ella Johnston-Fodor) had really nice games,” Butschlick said. “We had to make sure that we either stopped them or we had to hit around them, and I think that’s what we did.”
It was a sensational start for the Spartans. According to Butschlick, it was not as simple as a couple things going well, it was pretty much everything.
“We just told them that they had to lock it in, they had to stay focused, they could not give up one point at the start, and that’s what they did. They made sure they were focused and everything at the beginning was going right,” the coach explained. “Sometimes you have that game where everything goes right, and at the beginning of that first set, everything went right for us.
“It was not only our serving, but our passing. Setter Maddie Abel did a great job running the offense,” Butschlick added. “I couldn’t ask more of the team. They did an awesome job.”
While everyone played a big part in making that happen, sophomore Paige Guse was serving during that stretch and produced several aces to keep it going.
“She’s been working really hard on making sure that she gets either certain zones or certain people,” Butschlick said about Guse’s serving, adding that she also came up with a couple winners from the back row on longer points, which is something she’s been working on to add another dimension to the Spartans’ attack. “She’s been putting some steam behind her serve, which makes a difference, plus it also helps us on the offensive side having her swing from the back row.”
Lindsay Sandleback added three kills during the early run as the Spartans took control from the start.
“She had a really nice game,” Butschlick said. “Just pounding the ball on everything. That’s what we needed.”
West Bend West threatened to run away and hide again in the second game, jumping out to an 8-2 edge and extending the lead to 15-8 before Grafton dug in. The Black Hawks made their first noise of the night by notching eight of nine points to even the score, but the Spartans rallied from there. The visitors chalked up nine of the final 11 points to take a 2-0 lead in the match.
“We kind of really lost our focus for a little bit there in allowing them to come back, not doing our jobs,” Butschlick said. “We had to call that timeout and say we have to zone it back in, you have to focus back in. You have to do the jobs that we were practicing, that we were really working hard for. Do your job, bring it back in and we’ll be fine. And that’s what they did.”
Grafton got into the win column in the third game, emerging victorious in a set the was tightly-contested most of the way.
The final game turned in the middle of the set on an interesting sequence in which West probably won the same point twice to take a 15-11 lead. It appeared Grafton kicked the ball over the net, which should have ended the point. However, play continued and the Spartans ultimately claimed the point when the volley played out.
“They kept watching the ball, they didn’t give up on the ball, even with that kicked ball. They didn’t cheer, they made sure that they kept their eyes on the ball so they could finish the point,” Butschlick said about what could have potentially been a game-changing play if Grafton would have taken a point the Spartans certainly would have been justified in believing belonged to them. “It was more of a surprise to Grafton that we stayed that focused to win that point right after that (kick).”
Megan Spaeth followed with consecutive aces that gave West a 17-11 cushion and the team went on to finish out the match from there by claiming the set by a 25-18 margin.
“She really does serve a nice ball,” Butschlick said. “We try to give zones and we try to work between seams and players and things like that, and she really stayed focused and served to spots that she was given.”
The Spartans will return to action next Thursday, hosting Slinger in a North Shore Conference match set for 7 p.m.