WEST BEND — It just had a different feel Tuesday night in the West Bend Fieldhouse for the West boys basketball team in its non-conference game with visiting Mayville.
The Spartans, losers of 12 in a row heading into the contest, hit their first six shots, including the first hoop of the game by sophomore guard Carson Bauer, who just returned from an injury, weathered a comeback storm by the Cardinals and then made a number of winning plays down the stretch in recording their first victory in over a month, 74-64.
It was a sight for sore coaching eyes, said Spartan mentor Ryan Matenaer.
“This just feels very good,” said Matenaer. “Kudos to a lot of kids tonight. A lot to be proud of here.”
For Bauer, who injured his right hand in the second game of the season and scored a game-high 21 points in his return, it was fun being back.
“We just came out with a lot more energy tonight,” he said. “That was the biggest change. We ran our sets hard and just played our game. You could feel the energy all night. It felt good.”
The win, the first for West since the opening game of the season back on Nov. 30, improved the Spartans to 2-12 while Mayville, which had also lost to Slinger on Jan. 14, fell to 5-7.
Propelled along by a punchy and enthusiastic game-long effort from the alumni-infused West Bend band “Brass, Wind and Fire,” the Spartans got out of the gate fast, as Bauer took a quick feed off the opening tip and scored the first bucket of the game.
That was the beginning of a near-perfect 12-2 start for the Spartans, as Bauer added another bucket in the run and got offensive help from teammates Cam McAndrews, Jacob Goetz, and Kade Rossebo, as West ran a series of crisp, effective plays.
It was part of a concerted game-long effort by the Spartans to aggressively attack the basket.
“We’re not the best shooting team,” said Matenaer, “but if we punch the gaps and get to the post we can do things.”
It was still 26-17 West at the 6:09 mark when the Cardinals, behind a tricky half-court trap defense started to make their push. They held the Spartans scoreless for close to three minutes and took their first lead of the night on a hoop from senior guard Adam Mittelstadt that made it 28-26 Mayville with 3:22 remaining.
The Cardinals would score the final four points of the half in taking a 34-32 lead into the break.
The lead went back and forth throughout the first nine minutes of the second half, as the Spartans got into the bonus quickly.
A 6-0 run, fueled by two free throws and a basket from McAndrews and a hoop from senior forward Jacob Goetz, put West ahead for good at 54-51 with 8:20 to go.
West was cold most of the night from the outside, but junior forward Jack Waala drained a 3-pointer from the right wing with 7:17 to go to make it 59-54 Spartans.
It was the only trifecta of the night for the Spartans, but the shot was the spark of a 13-2 run, the final six points of which were scored by Bauer. By the time outburst concluded, West was up 69-57 with only 3:09 to go and the losing streak was going to come to an end.
The Spartans would then corral every Cardinal miss down the stretch and hit just enough of their free throws (nine of 17 for the half) to keep the margin comfortable.
Matenaer even had the luxury of taking a late game timeout to get in some deep bench subs so they could enjoy the victory too.
Goetz, the only senior on the underclassmen-dominated roster for the Spartans, helped out with 20 points on the night. He still had a broad smile on his face many minutes after the final whistle as he laughed and enjoyed the outcome with friends.
“This was so much fun,” he said. “The energy was so much better tonight. We were pumped up and just took it home.” Waala added 13 points and McAndrews 12 for the Spartans The win was a crucial need, said Matenaer, as the losing streak got amplified in the wrong way over the weekend with a pair of lopsided losses to Port Washington and Greenfield.
“We just needed to turn the corner, change focus,” he said. “We knew that getting Carson back would open more things up offensively for us. It created space for others. It was good to see so many kids involved (in the scoring), because that’s the way it’s going to have to be going forward for us if we want to succeed.”
Matenaer highlighted the defensive effort of McAndrews against the high-scoring Mittelstadt, who came into the game averaging 21 points a game and who finished with 20.
“Cam face-guarded him and chased him all over the court,” said Matenaer. “Really made him work hard. Others helped out too.”
The Spartans will not get much time to celebrate the victory as they visit Greendale as part of a girl-boy doubleheader Wednesday night.
But Bauer and his teammates feel they can make the Mayville win more than a one-time thing. “We just need to get the team healthy and flip the page as we get into the second half of the season,” said Bauer. “I felt we played well all night. Every time they got a basket, we were able to match it.
“This could be the start of something.”