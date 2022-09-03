CEDARBURG — Confidence is growing for the West Bend West football team and it’s starting to be reflected on the scoreboard. On Friday, the Spartans claimed a North Shore Conference victory with a 27-21 win at Cedarburg “They’re rolling,” West coach Taylor Ripplinger said while his players took a victory lap of sorts along the fence line on the visitors side, thanking all of the fans who came out to support the team. “Going back to camp, energy has been high and we’ve just got to keep it.”
Ripplinger was not shy to add that it was a big win for his team and it keeps a strong start to the season going.
“It’s everything to these kids. They’ve been working so hard and half of them have never experienced a win before, so it’s new. It’s getting used to it,” he said. “Week 1, we lost a close one, but we were in the game. Week 2, we finally came out on top. This week was all about just humbling them. This conference is very tough. We sent six teams to the playoffs last year. We know every week is going to be very challenging. We’ve got to put our nose down and get to work.”
The visitors jumped out to a quick 14-0 lead, using some alert defense to do the job.
Cedarburg marched the ball down the field on its first possession of the game after interceptin a pass to effectively force a West three-and-out. The Bulldogs took over at their own 31 and got down to the Spartans’ 26 before the drive stalled in an instant. Running back Owen Szpiszar could not control a handoff as he got to the line of scrimmage and the ball popped free. Jack Geniesse happened to be there waiting, plucked the rock out of the air and took off running down the near sideline. He reached the 14 before he was finally tackled.
“It was incredible. This is his first year playing football with us. He joined about two weeks ago. We got him in and he’s just an athlete,” Ripplinger said. “Sometimes the ball finds you, and he just picked it up and made a play. His eyes were wide coming off the sideline, but he was excited. We’re very glad to have him.”
Two plays later, quarterback Brendyn Grass tossed a 9-yard touchdown pass to Nolan Wulf to put the visitors on the board, and Kade Rossebo tacked on the extra-point kick.
The Spartans doubled the lead two snaps later, when Ryder Katz intercepted a Josh Knox pass and returned it 32 yards for a defensive score.
“He’s a guy that played baseball and we’re just getting athletes onto the field. These guys are really coaching each other and helping each other as much as they can,” Ripplinger said about another newcomer paying immediate dividends for the Spartans. “Whenever you can score on defense, it flips the momentum. It helps our offense out and gives us confidence.”
Cedarburg responded by scoring two touchdowns in the second quarter, but Ripplinger said he was pleased that his team put itself in position to win on the road, even if the earlier lead had vanished.
“When we start strong, we finish strong. If we start off and they start making plays, traditionally in this program, we’ve held our heads. But these guys have stuck with it,” he said, noting that the key is the team built belief with its early rally. “We’ve got a lot of really good senior leaders, a lot of young guys got in tonight and got to experience a little bit of what a dog fight is like.”
At the break, the team turned its focus to finishing the job after putting itself in a good spot after the first 24 minutes.
“We had one of our seniors talk at halftime and he said this is right where we want to be. We wanted to be in a dog fight, it was going to be a dog fight and we said it’s a 0-0 ball game, we’ve got to act like it,” the coach reflected. “If we put this thing away for 24 minutes, we’re going to be happy with the result.”
The Spartans came up with another big strike late in the third quarter to regain the lead. This time, West relied on its offense, as Grass dropped back to pass and found Rossebo all by himself for what became an 85-yard touchdown play.
“We set a lot of plays up and we saw an opportunity and we took it. We just had to execute, and that’s something we did very well tonight,” Ripplinger said. “He’s running down the sideline and it’s just catching it, staying in bounds and taking it to the house. That was a major play and that helped us big tonight.”
The Spartans defense added a three-and-out, then took advantage of great field position to move 41 yards in five plays, all runs by Pierce Crumer, to push the advantage to 27-14 early in the final frame.
“We were missing our running back, Riley Van Laanan, this week, and he filled the shoes,” Ripplinger said about the senior who toted the rock for 121 yards against Cedarburg. “We’re just very proud of how he just kept going. He fights for that extra yard every time he gets the ball.”
Cedarburg drove into the West red zone twice in the final eight minutes of the contest, but could only produce a touchdown with 30 seconds left.
West Bend West, which now stands at 2-1 overall, will be back on the gridiron Friday, hosting Whitefish Bay in another North Shore contest.
“We know every week, every team we play is going to come out for us now,” Ripplinger said. “We’re not going to be that unexpected underdog anymore. I think teams are going to be prepared for us. They’re not going to take us lightly and we’ve got to bring our best game, week in and week out, if we want to compete.”