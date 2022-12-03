GRAFTON – Grafton put together a 21-4 run to close out the first half Friday during a North Shore Conference boys basketball game, and that proved to be the difference as the Black Hawks scored a 55-37 victory over West Bend West.
“We knew coming into it that they had some athletic guys and they wanted to (push the) tempo. In the first half they came out hot,” Spartans coach Ryan Matenaer said. “I thought in the second half our guys responded well. We got downhill, made extra passes. We went with a little bit of 2-3 zone just to get some extra stops.”
The teams traded the lead throughout the opening minutes of the contest, with West taking a 9-8 lead six minutes into the action when Joaquin Ovalle netted his only field goal of the evening. Grafton got the lead back on a basket by Bennett Hildebrand a short time later and never relinquished the advantage.
The Spartans pulled within 13-12 on a hoop by Kade Rossebo at the midway mark of the half, then Grafton pieced together its run, which included a string of 13 unanswered points to get some breathing room.
“I think our shot selection could have been a little bit better,” Matenaer said. “Then forcing bad shots led to long rebounds for them and they got out in transition a little bit and got some easy ones.”
The Spartans feature a roster that has just one senior, center Jacob Goetz, and the coach admitted the relative youth of the team played a factor in Grafton’s surge.
“There’s certainly something to be said about that with some freshmen and sophomores and some of the shots they were able to get off in eighth grade. It’s a little bit different of a game,” Matenaer said. “A good example of that, Eli Kopidlansky is a 5-foot-7 guard for us. He’s understanding to get downhill into gaps. He put together a nice second half for us.”
Grafton coach Damon James said that sophomore Juan Guerrero Hernandez Jr. helped spark the rally for the home team. He scored seven straight points to start the run for the Black Hawks, including a slam dunk on a fast break.
“(He) was a big piece of that, when he got some deflections, a breakout dunk. I think he hit a three from the right wing,” the veteran coach said. “His growth and maturation helped spark that run.”
Michael McNabb Jr. did the rest for the Black Hawks. The junior netted a game-high 28 points, collected nine rebounds and added six steals, often turning those takeaways into points at the other end of the floor. He also scored a rebound basket at the end of the opening half and turned it into a three-point play when he was fouled on the sequence as the buzzer sounded.
“When we came into the night we knew there were two guys, him and Guerrero Hernandez, that we had to try and stop,” Matenaer said. “I give credit to Mc-Nabb. He didn’t start out hot, but he just picked his spots. He’s got good feet, he’s able to extend out, he’s a complete player. He played very well for them tonight.”
The teams played to a stalemate in the second half, as a zone defense slowed Grafton’s offensive attack somewhat and Cam McAndrews poured in eight of his nine points after the break.
“He’s kind of the heartbeat of our team,” Matenaer said. “As he goes, we go. He’s our defensive stopper and it’s always a bonus if we can get anything offensively.”
Kade Rossebo led the Spartans with 15 points, including seven in the first nine minutes of the game when he helped keep West within striking distance.
“We had some gaps up top that he was able to hit, finish some for himself and got some kickouts as well,” Matenaer said. “He’s kind of got some old man moves, where he doesn’t move overly quick but he knows the spot he needs to get to and he’s able to get there.”
The Spartans fell to 1-1 overall with the loss and are 0-1 in conference play. West returns to action Tuesday, hosting Cedarburg in a North Shore contest set for 7 p.m.