WEST BEND — The West Bend West No. 1 doubles team of Ashley Wick and junior Christina Jones know its too early to think about state tournament berths or anything like that, but they have made an impression already this young season.
They enhanced that impression on Tuesday when the Kewaskum No. 1 doubles team of Isabelle Thomas and Rowyn Wiedmeyer, along with the rest of the Indians, came onto the Spartan courts for a friendly regional nonconference dual meet.
Thomas and Wiedmeyer came into the match with Wick and Jones with a gaudy 9-1 record, with the only loss being to Wick and Jones in a tough three-setter at the Washington County Invitational last month. But things have changed for the better for the West pair as Tuesday afternoon they came away with a dominant 6-0, 6-0 victory over the Kewaskum pair.
It was an effort that punctuated a 6-1 team win for West West coach Natalie Blais was impressed with the effort, as Wick and Jones improved to 6-1 on the season. Their only loss came against a high-powered Cedarburg duo last week.
“They are starting to prove they are a different team than they were at the beginning of the season,” Blais said. “They just look more cohesive and that’s the secret sauce in doubles. I feel very good about their future.”
The first-year pairing admit they are starting to get to know each other and gain some confidence.
“We came into the match expecting to win it, because I think we’ve gotten stronger as a team since the beginning of the year,” Jones, who like Wick has been playing tennis since she was old enough to remember said.
Wick said it’s been fun so far this season, noting that she really appreciates Jones’ big serves.
“I like playing with her and we’re really figuring things out,” Wick, who Jones praised for her great court coverage said.
“If we keep improving, I think we can make some noise at the end of the season,” Jones said.
The team victory improved the Spartans to 6-1 in dual meets so far this season. They defeated both non-conference opponent Waukesha West and North Shore Conference rival Port Washington late last week. Meanwhile, Kewaskum fell to 5-5 on the season.
West dropped only two sets in the seven matches to Kewaskum, but first-year Indians’ coach Brad Preder still said it was a good learning experience on a comfortable day in West Bend where everyone was laughing and having fun whether they were winning or losing.
“This was a great match for us,” Preder said. “Good competition like this always helps the girls get better. The girls are playing hard, and they’ve held in there pretty well so far.”
Also scoring doubles wins for West were the No. 2 team of Sa’Maia Evans and Katelyn Bennett (6-1, 6-1); and the No. 3 duo of Annaliese Speth and Emily Rauch (6-0, 6-1).
West was largely in control of the singles’ bracket as well, as Sophia Neumann won at the No. 1 spot (6-0, 6-0); as did Lily Dove at No. 3 (6-2, 6-3) and Jeanie Eisen at No. 4 (6-0, 6-0).
The most interesting match of the night was at No. 2 singles, and it was also the last to finish, as Kewaskum’s Elizabeth Erdmann overpowered Spartan freshman Sophie Gish, 7-5, 6-1, for the Indians’ lone win of the evening.
It was a well-played match with a lot of long rallies.
“Elizabeth is a very hard worker who puts in a lot of time on her own,” Preder said.
Meanwhile, Blais was very pleased with the effort of Gish, who only took up the sport about a month or so ago. Gish was filling in for the ill Georgia Haddorff but acted like she belonged there, said Blais.
Overall, it was a good day said both coaches.
“We’re not worrying about expectations just yet,” Preder said. “We’re just going to try and improve the best we can.”
The Indians will visit D2 state power Kohler in a dual on Thursday.
Meanwhile, West will also get some very serious challenges this week. The Spartans will visit North Shore Conference and area rival Hartford on Thursday and then will take part in the powerhouse Nicolet Sweet 16 Tournament on Friday and Saturday The Sweet 16 frequently features Wisconsin’s strongest pre-state meet field.
With that in mind, Blais was happy to come out of Tuesday with an enjoyable, low-key win over an area opponent the Spartans don’t often see.
“This is my third year (with West) and this is the first time we were able to set up something with them (the Indians),” Blais said. “They’re very nice kids (at Kewaskum). We saw them for a little bit at the Washington County tournament (which was shortened by rain last month) and today it seemed like everyone was having fun.
“We need to remember more often that it’s important for the kids to enjoy high school sports and have good sportsmanship.”