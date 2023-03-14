KEWASKUM — The Kewaskum girls basketball team made history Saturday night at the Resch Center in Green Bay when they beat the Milwaukee Academy of Science 55-51 to secure the program’s first state championship.
For Kewaskum, this moment has the community and school buzzing with excitement.
“As we ramped up towards state you could just feel the energy in the (school) increasing with each step that the girls took. ... The energy is palpable,” said Kewaskum High School Principal Scott Stier. “(Monday), the trophy made the rounds throughout the middle school, high school and elementary school. Our girls have been taking it around throughout the day. ... It’s been a huge boost to us.”
“The way that the community has rallied around the girls over the last two weeks has just been amazing,” said Kewaskum athletic director Jerry Halopka. “It’s just been amazing, from going to the sectional semifinal game and packing Germantown’s field house to going up in enemy territory in Denmark when we played Freedom, with Freedom only being about 30 miles away from the school, and we held our own to go to state.”
While many residents traveled up to Green Bay to witness history in person Saturday night, some of those who stayed behind packed El Pig’s Butt Bar-B-Q in downtown Kewaskum to cheer the Indians on from home.
“It was a packed bar and restaurant, and everyone was cheering them on,” said El Pig’s Butt owner Chas Arredondo. “Then we watched them coming back from state right outside the restaurant.”
He added that, despite not being from Kewaskum, it was great to be a part of the community Saturday night.
“They have fallen short several times with volleyball, softball and soccer,” Arredondo said. “So, taking one home, that means a lot. These girls will probably remember that for the rest of their lives. For the community, it’s a win.”
Community pride
For other Kewaskum residents, they couldn’t be more proud of all the work the girls put in, and how the results turned out.
“It started 10 years ago in youth basketball and ends with the gold ball coming home,” said Kewaskum resident Troy Hanson. “Awesome job to the girls, coaches and parents for all the time, effort and energy. Dreams do come true.”
“Congratulations Julia and the entire team,” said Kewaskum High School alum Joyce Kral. “It was obvious watching the game you were a team ready to leave it all on the court. Wow a Girls WIAA Gold Ball in the trophy case at KHS.”
“Talking to some of the locals,” said Kory Dogs, “they said the championship was the biggest thing to happen to them in their lifetime.”
Dogs, father of Kewaskum Indians player Madilyn Dogs, president of Kewaskum Youth Basketball and an assistant coach for the team, knew the girls had it in them from his time coaching them in elementary school.
“I started coaching Madi’s class when they were in second or third grade,” Dogs said. “Me and some other dads and coaches realized when the girls were in fifth or sixth grade that they were a pretty special group. And, they were, and they are!”
He added that the girls winning the title felt surreal.
“We finished second the last three years to Waupun,” Dogs said. “We had two goals for this season. The first was to win Kewaskum’s firstever girls conference championship, and goal number two was to win the last game of the year, which we did on Saturday. For the seniors to go out like that is pretty special.”
Ken Vogt, whose daughter Ashley is a junior on the state championship team, said his favorite memory from this experience was seeing the community get together to send the girls off to state.
“It was so cool to see the girls get onto their bus, while the Kewaskum band played the school song,” Vogt said. “Seeing the students, teachers and Kewaskum residents lining up on the streets waving, clapping, hooting and hollering for the girls as they started their journey from Kewaskum to the Resch Center in Green Bay made my eyes water and my heart swell up with pride.”
The girls were led back into town by the Kewaskum Police and Fire departments. Seeing them return was even sweeter, Vogt said.
“I can’t begin to describe the feeling standing on the corner by the stop-and-go lights watching the procession go through,” Vogt said. “Of course, I am very proud of this team and what they accomplished this season, but I am equally proud of my Kewaskum community for the love and support that they showed for these incredible, talented young ladies.”
Not only were parents impressed by the send-off and welcome home from the Kewaskum community, but so were the coaches. They said it was clear how important this was to the whole community.
“It was really evident by the send-off they gave us, how they welcomed us home and the number of people who were at the game,” Assistant Coach Ryan Gieryn said.
“The school, the fans, the parents, they couldn’t have been more supportive,” said head coach Mark Maley.
Maley added that the girls were smart, high-character and great to work with this year, which was his and Gieryn’s first with the team “Russell Thull was their coach, basically since they were in third grade, and they were immaculately prepared (for this moment),” Maley said.
For one coach, Saturday night was a win 50 years in the making.
“It felt terrific to see the girls be so successful,” said Kewaskum girls basketball’s first coach Katherine Koch-Laveen. “I couldn’t help but feel that perhaps I may have played a small role in the early years. I was persistent in pursuing gym time, new uniforms, for varsity and JV teams and scheduling away games and buses. I am so proud of (these) girls.”
Koch-Laveen had coached girls at Kewaskum High School during the Girls Athletic Association days, which was for intramural sports before girls were allowed to participate in interscholastic athletics, and started the school’s girls basketball program following the implementation of Title IX. She would coach the girls team until 1976 when she moved to Apple Valley, Minnesota.
“I still recall the pride, warmth and feelings of accomplishment I had with my special girls all those years ago. The girls were pioneers to get involved as interscholastic athletics was just getting started,” Koch-Laveen said. “The girls then were special, as I am sure the Kewaskum girls are now.”
“Forget about the wins and losses, this group of young ladies are awesome student leaders,” Stier said. “Their impact on the building began a whole lot earlier than just this run. Our group of seniors, for the past four years, have been making an impact on the culture of our school. This is just the cherry on top.”