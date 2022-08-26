STREAK OVER

WEST BEND — It was only 10:05 p.m. on Thursday night and the West Bend West football team’s home opener with Fort Atkinson was not an hour done, but Spartan coach Taylor Ripplinger’s phone was running on fumes from all the congratulatory calls and texts he was getting.
Because the losing streak is over for the Spartans’ football team.
After 37 long, tough games of coming out on the wrong side of the final score spanning five seasons, the Spartans put all that negativity behind them, turning in a decisive effort against the visiting Blackhawks.
They forced three turnovers, got two TD passes from senior quarterback Brendyn Grass and simply overpowered the Blackhawks in a way not seen on the West field in quite some time by an 18-0 score.
And everyone celebrated in a big way too.
“The fans stormed the field, I got a Gatorade bath, it was just amazing,” Ripplinger said. “This is absolutely terrific, a long time coming. These boys, especially the seniors have worked so hard these last few years.
“It was an amazing experience. The stands were packed and loud and they (the fans) were ready for this moment. It was something that they had been waiting a long time for.”
Indeed, they were. The last time West tasted victory was over archrival East, 21-14, on Oct. 13, 2017. What made this win all the more amazing was that it wasn’t done against a struggling program like West itself, but against a credible team that finished 7-3 last season and took second in the Badger Small Conference.
And it was done in decisive fashion. The Spartans were the aggressors from the start as Grass hit senior Nolan Wulf with a 17-yard TD pass on West’s second possession to give them the lead for good.
“That (taking the lead) was so important,” Ripplinger said. “We’ve been playing from behind for years. We took the lead and we kept it. I was very proud of the guys’ focus tonight.”
The lead expanded later in the half when Grass hit junior Kade Rossebo with a 40-yard TD strike. Rossebo then helped out again a short time after that with a 27-yard field goal that made it 16-0 at the break.
Fort Atkinson got into the red zone late in the first half, but the Spartans’ defense turned them back.
The defense got into the action again early in the second half when the Fort Atkinson quarterback fumbled and was tackled in the end zone for a safety that made it 18-0 West.
The defense, which had not recorded a shutout since the 2010 season opener against Germantown (14-0), then sealed the deal, keeping the Blackhawks at bay the rest of the game. Senior defensive back Luke Pierre set the fans’ joy in motion when he came up with a clinching interception on the final possession.
Ripplinger, who effusively praised the efforts of defensive coordinator Joe Schmitz, wasn’t sure if the streak was going to end this night as West was coming off a tough 14-8 loss in its opener with Kewaskum on Aug. 18.
“Practice was interesting this week,” he said, “but we talked about finishing and expecting good things to happen. We’d been in a battle (with Kewaskum) and we knew we were close.
“We were in another battle tonight and we came out on top.
“It really means a lot.”