Summer camp helps Orioles prepare for upcoming season

The Hartford football team is preparing for the upcoming season as the team works during its camp this week. Head coach John Redders said that the camp is good for getting all the players together during the summer.
“The biggest thing is getting all the guys together,” he said. “We are only allowed to have five days of summer contact with our guys. This is our chance to really get everyone together.”
One of the things that Redders said he would like to see get accomplished during the camp is getting to know the new freshmen joining the program and the JV players that are moving up to the varsity level.
“It is spending a lot of time getting to know each other and getting familiar with each other because we are going to spend a lot of time together in the next three to four months and that is the plan to kind of bond as a family and it is a nice time in the summer to start that all over again every year.”
The other is to introduce the offense and defense to the newer players while also being a review for the returning players.
With the limited time they have together during the camp, Redders said that the team has a set schedule for what they have to cover.
“Obviously you look at your playbook and you look at your players and what they are able to handle and changes that match their style of play,” he said. “You give them enough to satisfy their appetite to get some football and you introduce some new stuff and you go until you get it right. Somethings go faster than others there is no doubt but you get a whole week and it is amazing how kids when they are passionate about something and how attentive they are they can pick it up really well.”
Redders said that the camp does make a big difference in how the beginning of the regular football season can start.
“When you have a camp like this — because that is where it really matters —It really helps us as a team to get this week in before the season starts,” he said. “It is just a jump start to the season.”
Redders said that getting to know the sets, reps, and terminology, and lingo the Orioles use during is important for the players to learn during the camp.
“Because when it is football season time, we have a short window with one week of our first week of camp then it is scrimmages and games and I think repetition is what we are trying to accomplish so the kids don’t forget the things that we tell them come August,” he said. “So we tell them that ‘Hey this is something you have to remember when we get to camp,’ So we don’t have to re-teach it again and the kids are pretty good of doing that and honoring those requests.”
Redders said that the camp is really important for the Orioles.
“We really encourage our kids that if they are going to go to one camp this summer make sure it is ours,” he said. “If we were not able to have this time together that first week of regular football in August would way more demanding on the kids as far as the mental and physically reps,” he said. “So again it is a jump start.”