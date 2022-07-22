The Slinger girls volleyball team is competing at the Milwaukee Sting Dig Prep Summer Varsity league this summer. On game nights each Sunday, matches are two out of three sets and go to 25 points or 50 minutes. Head coach Chelsea Vetterkind said that through the first two weeks the Owls have been doing well.
“We approach our summer league as an opportunity for any returning and new upperclassmen and we fill the gap with underclassmen as appropriate based on where they are on their skill development,” she said. “It has been really nice to see our upperclassmen really welcome some talent that we have coming up through our program. And to see them bond and try new things and work together to find out line ups.”
Vetterkind said the camp is team run as she is not using her contact days to coach the Owls during their matches in the camp.
“So when I go I just watch them and see how they interact and work together,” she said.
While she is watching the team during the camp, Vetterkind said that she is seeing a lot of players who can come in and contribute for the Owls at multiple positions.
“Which is important to me, that we have athletes that understand and know how to do it all. That way in the event we find ourselves with injuries, which we had to do last year and we had to run a funky lineup to accommodate and the girls were up to the challenge. Or we can see a way to use an athlete in a different light that will make us more a threat in conference play.”
Vetterkind, who is in her second year as the Owls’ head coach, said she hopes that players learn how to establish the team’s culture thanks to the experience of the camp.
“Establishing our culture is really important,” she said. “I have only been their coach for just around a year now so I have only gone through one season with them. This is my first full offseason, so I really hope they take away the culture that we are establishing in our program. Which will really focus on trust, loyalty, and consistency. I believe that if we keep those things in the forefront that our skills will continue to elevate.”
Vetterkind said that she thinks the players are adjusting to her as coach.
“They have been really open to me,” she said. “We have optional opportunities through Slinger school district for strength and agility run by the great resources we have here. And seeing many of the girls choose to take advantage of those opportunities has been fantastic. They have also stepped up and are communicating about things they want to see, things they are liking, things that we want to improve on this year and having that dialogue with them is really important.”
Getting some playing time in the summer will help give the team an advantage when the regular season starts.
“We graduated eight seniors last season so we have a lot of spots to fill in our roster,” Vetterkind said. “So giving them opportunities this summer to work together ahead of starting on August 15 because we have a scrimmage as soon as the WIAA rules allow. It will give us the advantage that they have already put in time together. And got to work on things and get to know one another will give us an added benefit so we can really accelerate when we start official team practices.”
When the Owls are at the league, it is up to the players to setting up the lineups for the day and giving each other opportunities. Vetterkind said that kind of experience will help leaders develop on the young team.
“I think it is going to be imperative and I also think it is going to allow them to become servant leaders,” she said. “And really work together to hear one another and hear their concerns and pull together. Because if somebody is out there trying to be over dominant and not really focus on the team or what a teammate might need then its not going to allow good rapport with their teammates. They are working together phenomenally and it has been really fun to see the people who are coming up, the upperclassmen really embrace the opportunities to make this team, this season, our program really what they want to see.”