Summers awarded first Mike Schnarr Scholarship

Former Slinger golfer Will Summers, who graduated this past spring, was awarded the first Mike Schnarr Scholarship from former President of the Wisconsin PGA Mike Schnarr. Schnarr was president from 1989-1990.
Summers said that he was working at the Juniors Boys Championship when he got the call that he was awarded the scholarship.
“I got the call and I saw the last name Schnarr show up on my phone and I was like ‘No way,’ he said. “So I answered and he told me all about it and I said thank you probably about 300 times. It was just an awesome feeling.”
To apply for the scholarship, Summers said that applicants had to be members of Wisconsin Junior PGA Foundation, compete in the Mike Schnarr Boys Championship, which he participated in last August, and fill out a form with one’s GPA, ACT score, any extracurricular activities, and write an essay about the impact golf has on the applicants and a recommendation letter.
Summers said that his life has revolved around golf for the last eight years.
“I have been playing on the Junior PGA tour for the last eight summers and it has been a place for me to compete and work on my game in the sport that I love,” he said. “Not only has golf led to me being a better golfer but it has also helped me develop friendships in the golf community with not just other golfers but the staff as well.”
Summers said that competing in the tour has been the highlight of every summer.
“I have been playing the last eight years and during the summer time I practice and prepare,” he said. “And when summer comes around I am dedicated to the junior tour. It is so much fun going to tournaments and seeing all the friends that I have made and on and off the course. It has been an amazing experience.”
Summers said his dad was a big reason he got into golf in the first place.
“He was an assistant pro at North Hills Country Club in Menomonee Falls for five years or so and golf has been a part of his life. And him always being at the course, I started going with him when I was three or four years old and got my first plastic set and ever since I have just stuck with it and I am very thankful that I have,” he said.
Summers said that he enjoys the individual nature of golf.
“It is nice relying on other people but it is a challenge when it is only you on the course,” he said. “You fighting your own thoughts and you try to work things out by yourself. You don’t have other people to carry you, it’s just you. So I am challenging myself every day to work on it and become better by myself. That is what has made me want to keep going with golf.”
The game of golf has helped Summers develop life skills as well.
“I have been able to travel around Wisconsin to amazing golf courses and it has helped me develop how to organize my time because competing at a high level, you have to spend a lot of time practicing,” Summers said. “It has made me become a much better organizer with my time and value time as much as anything else.”
Chris Leiser, one of the two head coaches for the Slinger boys golf team, said that Summers was the only senior on the team last spring and that he took full responsibility in that role.
“He made it his own,” he said. “He became a leader over the course of the season because it was him. He was the only guy there and he coached up a lot of the sophomores and freshmen. All those guys looked up to him as the leader of the team and looked to him for advice on how to hit shots.”
One thing that stood out to Leiser when he saw Summers play was his demeanor.
“He could have a bad hole and not blow up, he wouldn’t show that emotion or get upset,” he said. “He would play his own game and more times than not get it back and find that mojo he needed to finish the round out.”
The fact that he is the first person to receive the scholarship means a lot for Summers.
“It definitely means more,” he said. “When I knew Mike Schnarr was having a tournament after himself I immediately started doing research and found out about who he was and found out that he was the guy who came up with the idea of the junior tour. So knowing that I was the first person to win his award and the first person to have my application looked at by him and him saying ‘Yep, this is the one’ I think me leading it off for the rest for the next couple winners to come is really special.”