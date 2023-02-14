SLINGER — You have to be bold in a WIAA qualifying wrestling meet if you want to advance and make a name for yourself.
And at the Slinger WIAA regional meet on Saturday, West Bend East was plenty bold, qualifying nine grapplers for the individual sectional at Oshkosh North on Saturday, Feb. 18 and using superior depth to outlast a talented field to win the eight-team event.
“The one thing for us all this past week was having no fear,” said Suns coach Shane Pionkowski. “Just letting it fly. The guys left it all out there today and got the job done.”
East scored 194 points for its title as both the Suns and runner-up Oshkosh West (186.5) advanced to the WIAA Team Sectional Tournament on Tuesday, Feb. 14 back at Slinger where they will join two-time defending state champion Kaukauna and Hortonville for a chance at advancing to the WIAA State Team Tournament.
The North Shore Conference runner-up Suns, which last won a regional title in 2020, will take on Hortonville while Kaukauna will challenge West in semifinal dual meets with the winners meeting later that evening for the right to advance to the state team tournament, March 3-4.
“This feels good,” said Suns’ 138-pound regional champ Liam Pionkowski (39-9), who battled some annoying blood on his elbow to win his finals’ bout. “We wanted to finish first (and avoid Kaukauna in the semifinals). Everybody’s been working so hard. It’s been a great (practice) room because everyone keeps everyone else in check.”
Meanwhile, Pionkowski and fellow class champions Carter Henschel at 145 (34-12) and Kasey Gish at 182 (40-5) will be joined by teammates Jacob Hillshafer at 113 (34-13), Caleb Hillshafer at 120 (34-12), Logan Gregor at 170 (3513), Emerson Orth at 195 (19-20), Dylan Gliniecki at 220 (18-10) and Steven Henry at 285 (29-12) at the individual sectional.
The top two in each weight class from the individual sectional will advance to the WIAA Individual State Tournament at the Kohl Center in Madison, Feb. 23-25.
Gish, who was third in state at 170 pounds last season, said he and the Suns will remain bold this coming week.
“I feel good,” he said. “I’m keeping the goal in the back of my mind (state finals). We’ll just try to keep chipping off matches, start to have some fun and keep working.”
And Gish’s goal of a potential state finals berth is alive and well because of the bold maneuvering of West Bend West’s state champion Mirasola brothers.
That’s because Connor Mirasola (46-2), a two-time WIAA state champ (170 in 2021 and 182 in 2022) has moved up to 195 while his younger twin Cole, the
defending 195-pound champ, has made the leap past 195, past 220 and moved all the way to the 285-pound class, all the while weighing just 198 pounds on a heavy day.
“We started talking about it a couple of months ago,” said Cole Mirasola (46-2). “Just something to try and challenge ourselves. It’s something fun and it’s also a tactical thing.”
The Mirasolas, both juniors, admit that the maneuver has something to do with how the pair will eventually compete in college (which includes 184, 197 and 285pound classes). They tried to keep Cole’s idea a secret but it leaked out and soon Cole was listed at the top of the Wisconsin Grappler 285pound class rankings.
“People started to find out so we just wound up telling them,” Cole laughed. “It was just us thinking big.”
“He’s going to do it (win the 285pound title),” Connor said with complete confidence.
The first day of Cole’s experiment at the regional was a smashing success, as he recorded first period pins of good Hartford and Oshkosh West opponents for his title.
Connor’s move upward was also sound as a technical fall and pin earned him the 195 title.
Also earning class crowns for the Spartans were the Bast brothers, Ethan at 106 (38-6) and Ben at 120 (38-3). Ben Bast was a state champion at 106 back in 2021.
Other individual sectional qualifiers for the Spartans include Easton Mueller at 126 (19-14), Brody Rehbein at 132 (6-9), and Carter Lovy at 160 (32-16).
However, the regional team title hopes of the North Shore Conference champion Spartans were dashed on Feb. 9, when senior Max Wetzel Buyeske who won the NSC 285-pound title last week, and who was slated to move down to 220 for the regional, came down an illness and was not well enough to compete.
“It was a case of bad timing,” said West coach Aaron Spaeth. “It’s heartbreaking for the kid (and the team). I felt really bad for him.”
West wound up fifth in the regional field with 168.5 points.
Hartford finished fourth with 172 points, behind the bracket championships from Lincoln Flayter at 113 (47-1), Aaron Cummings at 152 (386) and Noah Deibert at 160 (42-7).
Others qualifying for sectional for the Orioles included Gavin Wolters at 106 (23-17), Noah Hill at 120 (19-21), Jacob Kidder at 138 (317), Caleb Perkul at 145 (25-5), Adam Zuern at 182 (20-18) and Weston Jaeger at 285 (28-16).
Deibert was the Orioles’ lone state qualifier last year, but had only taken second in his regional qualifier, so he considers this year’s regional title “a nice feather in his cap.”
Cummings was fourth at sectional last year and will look to use the same strength and flexibility that made him a state track pole vault champion last June to earn a first state wrestling berth.
“You have to be quick and strong and you also have to keep moving forward,” he said.
Coach Corey McCauley said the Orioles’ effort was sound.
“Everybody battled after a great week of practice,” he said. “They went as hard as they could and let the chips fall where they may.”
Host Slinger, which ran a brisk and efficient meet and got everybody out around 3 p.m., finished sixth with 144 points.
The Owls’ sectional qualifiers include Brady Daniels at 106 (32-13), Matthew Villarreal at 113 (13-11), Eli Becker at 126 (25-17), Grant Dickenson at 132 (36-16), Colton Ormiston at 138 (20-14), Elijah Terrell at 145 (32-10), Calvin Coffeen at 170 (31-15), Jack Gerlach at 182 (3221), and Nathan Wescher at 220 (98).
Co-coach Cody Tonsor thought it was a good effort by the young Owls.
“I thought we fought hard today,” he said. “We had some very good matches including Colton (Ormiston) who won two hard matches moving up today. We got some kids through (to sectional) and we lived to fight another day.”