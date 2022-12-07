SLINGER — After a lackluster first half Tuesday night against host Slinger, in which his team managed to scrape out a one-point lead, West Bend East boys basketball coach Andrew Wojcik turned to senior guard Severin Hilt for a bit of a boost.
“It needed to be Severin time,” Wojcik said.
And it was, as the 6-foot-1 Hilt simply took over the first five minutes of the second half, scoring East’s first 12 points, including a 3-pointer and a three-point play at the 13:46 mark that made it 34-29 East.
That three-point play initiated a 13-1 Suns run that put them in control for good as they wound up coasting to a 60-42 North Shore Conference victory.
Both Hilt and Wojcik said the sloppy first half, which resulted in a fortunate 22-21 East lead, was the product of a poor practice the day before.
“Really sloppy,” Hilt said. “and it showed in the first half. After halftime we came out and started playing the way we know we can. In that first half, we just weren’t pushing the gaps. In the second half, we got it up the floor and got to attacking the basket.
“It led to a lot of open shots.”
And the end result is that the Suns (2-0) have been able to open their season with two North Shore Conference victories and a four-way share of the early lead in the league race.
Wojcik said it didn’t take much to get the Suns’ attention at halftime after the indifferent first half showing against a youthful Owls’ squad (1-2) that is trying to figure out its identity after graduating its top three scorers from last year.
“We had won one game by 30 (the opener against Port Washington) and we thought we were better than we actually are,” Wojcik said. “Most of the halftime conversation concerned just getting our motors running and we turned to Sev (Hilt) for that and he really got us going.”
For Slinger coach Alex Lavine, whose team starts a freshman (Brett Palm) and a sophomore (Lucas Sonn) in its backcourt, it was a bigtime struggle in the second half. The Suns shot 17 of 29 (59 percent) in that time while Slinger hit just four of 27 (15 percent) including no field goals in the final 8:37.
Lavine said the Suns’ used their experience (four senior starters) against the Owls (only one senior starter, center Andrew Beers).
“They being a more veteran group they were able to ratchet it up in the second half,” Lavine said. “We didn’t come out with any less energy in the second half, it was just that they (the Suns) came out with more.”
In fact, Lavine thought the first half was the best half Slinger had played so far this young season. After falling behind 10-5 at the 11:09 mark, the Owls held the Suns without a field goal for more than seven minutes as back-to-back hoops from juniors Austin Darin and Ryan McLaughlin put them ahead 15-12 at the 7:18 mark.
The rest of the half-seesawed as both teams struggled to find the hoop (East was seven of 30 from the field and the Owls nine of 30).
Back-to-back baskets East junior forward Killian McNulty and senior guard Max Mollwitz allowed the Suns to claim that small halftime advantage.
In the early going of the second half, as Hilt was getting ramped up, Slinger actually stayed with the Suns, as just before Hilt’s three-point play, Sonn hit a pair of free throws to close the gap to 3129 with 14:19 to go.
But following that three-point play, the Owls had no answer for the suddenly far more aggressive Suns as they went to the basket time-and-again with great intensity.
Hilt got help from senior guard Xavier DuBois, who scored consecutive hoops of his own, and then junior wing Blake Twito, senior guard Max Mollwitz and DuBois closed out the 13-1 burst with three more baskets.
It was 44-30 East with 10:24 to go and Slinger was never able to get within nine afterward.
The lead reached 60-38 on a three-pointer from Suns’ sophomore guard Brady Wirtz at the 2:53 mark. Both coaches then emptied their benches.
Slinger had nine players score, but no one reached double figures as Sonn had eight points, and Darin and Beers seven apiece.
Lavine said he is going to be patient with his young squad.
“We’re looking to teach good habits in practice that we look to carry over into games,” he said. “This was a veteran group we played and I think we can learn a lot from this. We have resilient kids.”
Meanwhile, the Suns were led by Hilt who finished with 17 points, as DuBois added 16, and Mollwitz 12.
East will get a test of its early resolve, as it will host pre-season NSC favorite Homestead on Friday. The Highlanders are one of the teams the Suns are tied with for the league lead.
“This is a really good group,” Wojcik said. “We have (five) seniors who want to go out there and make things happen. We’re just going to try to stack one good day on top of another and see where they take us.”
Meanwhile, Hilt was trying to recall if he ever had a run like he did at the start of the second half.
“Maybe,” he chuckled. “I just kept working to try to get open looks and my teammates kept feeding me the ball. We really got into it after that.”