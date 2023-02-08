GRAFTON — West Bend East put it all together Tuesday during a North Shore Conference girls basketball game at Grafton, jumping out to a 20-point halftime lead, then holding off a spirited comeback bid to claim a 72-64 victory.
Perhaps the most impressive part for the Suns is the way the visitors halted the Black Hawks’ rally, limited turnovers and made all their free throws down the stretch to finish the game out.
“The girls did a great job taking care of the basketball and hitting free throws when we needed to,” East coach John Heinberg said. “They’re a good team and we told them the run was coming, and we just kind of had to dig our heels in.
“We’ve had our struggles this year,” he added, “but finally we’ve been playing some pretty good basketball so just that confidence of finishing out a game like this can be really huge going down the stretch here because we’re starting to play some pretty good ball right now.”
The Suns held a 50-33 lead with nine minutes remaining, but Grafton put together a 13-2 run over the next three minutes to climb within 52-46. However, that would be as close as the home team was able to get, in large part due to West Bend East making all 18 of its free throw attempts over the final nine minutes of the game.
“That’s what we kind of counted on down the stretch. They really got after us with their pressure,” Heinberg said after the Suns scored 18 of their final 22 points from the charity stripe. “The girls stepped to the line and knocked it down and that’s what good teams do.”
Lainy Williams played a big role in the victory, netting 16 points and pulling down 14 rebounds. She was also 8-for-8 on free throws in the closing stretch.
“She had to win the board battle and she did an awesome job. And then for her to step to the line and knock free throws down was even better,” Heinberg said about the senior.
“She’s strong inside, just a physical presence and does a great job on the defensive end, too.
“Those are just those little pieces that we need for the team to be complete down the stretch.”
East, which never trailed in the game, built the lead in the opening half thanks in part to 10 early points from Sara Doedens. The junior knocked down a pair of 3pointers over the first nine minutes of the contest as the Suns took a 21-12 lead by the middle of the opening half.
“We just got her back from injury and that’s some of the reason we’re kind of piecing things together a little bit now,” Heinberg said after the forward netted 15 points and grabbed seven rebounds in all. “Now we’ve added another pretty good shooter in Sara.”
The coach added that his squad passed the ball well and cleaned the glass in the opening half to help craft a double-digit lead.
“We really moved the ball well. We found that extra pass, got that extra look inside or we got that look from the perimeter. We hit our shots, too,” Heinberg explained. “Defensively, I thought we rebounded really, really well in the first half.”
Cadence Xiong was a factor throughout the game, finishing with a team-best 23 points and adding seven rebounds, three assists and a pair of steals. She also closed out the opening half by banking in a buzzer-beating trifecta to give the road team a 39-19 lead.
“She’s really taken a big step up this season,” Heinberg said about the senior point guard. “She’s a very consistent shooter and just gives us a sense of calm because we know we can count on her when we need a shot or a play.”
The Suns improved to 4-17 on the season overall and 4-11 in conference play. Heinberg believes his team is trending in the right direction.
“I’m excited about where we’re going,” he said. “We’re peaking at the right time and we’ll see where this goes as we get closer to the tournament.”
East returns to action Friday, traveling to Cedarburg for a conference clash set for 5:30 p.m.