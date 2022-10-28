WATERTOWN — The hole was too deep too early, but West Bend East made sure that state-ranked Manitowoc earned its trip to the sectional final.
The Suns rallied to win the third set after dropping the first two, then saw a furious rally fall short in the fourth as Manitowoc posted a 3-1 victory in the WIAA girls volleyball sectional semifinals on Thursday night.
Manitowoc won the first two sets 25-21 and 25-15 before the Suns came back to win the third set 25-22. East trailed 24-17 in the fourth set, but rallied within 2422 before the Ships closed it out.
Manitowoc, ranked sixth in Division 1 in the WVCA poll, advances to Saturday’s sectional final against top-ranked Oconomowoc, which swept host Watertown 25-10, 25-17, 25-20 in the first semifinal.
“I think we did some really good things throughout the match,” said West Bend East coach Amy Barnes. “I think the things that got us to where we are today — our passing was a little rough in the beginning, and we cleaned it up. But our blocking didn’t really come around until the end of the match and we’ve been doing that well all season.”
In the opening set, the Suns went ahead 20-19 on a kill from the left side by senior Peyton Schmidt, but Manitowoc answered with five consecutive points to take control.
“Volleyball’s a game of momentum,” said Barnes, in her first year as coach. “It swung all night, that was pretty evident. We had some pretty good serving runs on them, and I think that affected a little bit of their hitting at times.”
Manitowoc, seeded second, jumped out to a 6-1 lead in the second set and maintained a comfortable lead throughout. The Suns closed within 19-14, but the Ships ran off four straight points for a commanding 23-14 lead.
East opened a 14-8 lead in the third set, only to see Manitowoc methodically battle back to 19-19. The Suns scored three straight, going in front 22-19 on an ace by Brianna Schauble, but the Ships came back with three consecutive points to tie it 22-22.
Maya Haug’s kill from the left side put the Suns back in front, followed by two consecutive set-ending hitting errors by the Ships.
“I thought the second set was a match like we usually play like. We were more in control,” said Manitowoc coach Mary Beth Dixon. “The first set we couldn’t get our serves in, but we figured that out. The second set I thought we played more like ourselves. The third set, I don’t know, but West Bend played well.” In the fourth set, Manitowoc used a 93 run to go in front 17-9. West Bend East rallied within 17-15 on a tap down by senior Lilly Bandle, but the Suns responded with a 7-2 spurt for match point.
But West Bend East refused to fold, scoring five straight to pull within 24-22 before Manitowoc’s Olivia Konkle nailed a kill from middle.
The sixth-seeded Suns had advanced to the sectionals with a five-set victory over third-seeded Hartford, winning the first two by two points each, then dropping the next two, before taking the final set 15-13.
“They’ve come through a lot this year,” Barnes said. “Our senior class is amazing. We have nine seniors and they’ve been in the program for four years. This was all new to them. This as far as they’ve come in four years. I think they finally got a taste of it Saturday when we were at Hartford. At any time tonight, they didn’t think they couldn’t win.”
“We talked about our seniors leaving the program in a good position for our juniors, as well as the sophomore and freshman,” Barnes said. “We had a lot of our program here tonight in the student section. Knowing that we can play with teams like Manitowoc helps down the road.”