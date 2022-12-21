GRAFTON — Grafton got off to a hot start Tuesday during a North Shore Conference boys basketball game against West Bend East, and by the time the Suns were able to start digging out of the hole the Black Hawks put the visitors in, it was too late.
“We just have yet to put together 36 minutes. I think when we’re able to do that and we’re able to come out ready to go from the jump, we’re going to be pretty good. Until we get there, we’re going to continue blowing games like that,” East coach Andrew Wojcik said following an 8781 loss. “I love the fight. Grafton did a great job, their two dudes did their thing, and we just didn’t come out ready to go.”
Grafton built a 51-34 lead by halftime, with three starters reaching double figures and another netting nine points by the break.
Michael McNabb poured in 14 and Juan Guerrero Hernandez Jr. chipped in 11 over the first 18 minutes. Much of Grafton’s offense runs through that duo, so the Suns expected that, but Jaiye Famakinwa added 11 points, Bennett Hildebrand contributed nine points and senior Matthew Zabel put in six, which is what allowed the Black Hawks to build what proved to be an insurmountable lead. “Credit to their role guys, they stepped up. We begged them to hit shots and they hit shots,” Wojcik said. “You’re going to have nights like that, but when that stuff happens, you’ve got to manufacture stops another way. When that happened, it took all the wind out of our sails and we just couldn’t figure it out.”
The Suns quickly trimmed a 17point deficit to a dozen with baskets on the first two possessions of the second half. Severin Hilt buried a 3pointer out of the break and Calvin Buss scored on the next trip down the floor.
Hilt finished with 24 points to lead East in scoring.
“To be completely honest with you, probably the hardest worker in the group, one of the hardest working kids I’ve ever met. He continues to build confidence. When he can hit a couple and he gets going, he’s really, really scary,” Wojcik said about the senior guard. “I would love to see him call for a ball screen or clear a dude out and just go. Being able to recognize I can score on this dude and I don’t need coach to call something for me, that’s a more mature thing and I think he’ll get there eventually.”
Buss finished with 21 points and added five rebounds and three assists on the evening.
“I think the coolest thing about Cal is he didn’t start playing organized basketball until he was in fifth or sixth grade. He was always a post, he was never told to be a guard. Last year was my first year as head coach and finally, I allowed him to be on the perimeter and be a guard and he’s starting to come into his own,” Wojcik said about the senior. “Awesome athlete. He competes like none other. I can’t say enough good things about the kid. He played almost 36 minutes and guarded the best player the whole time, so he does great things. Without him, we’re a totally different team.”
The Suns answered a challenge from their coach with that push early in the second half.
“I challenged them. I had a kid from Grafton talking to our bench and myself on the sideline, so I was like I can’t go out there and do anything, so I’m begging one of you, collectively, all of you, the whole group, let’s come together, let’s figure it out, let’s at least come out here and make them not want to play us again when they see us and we did that,” Wojcik said. “We were flying around. We executed offensively. It was just too late. Not enough time.”
Grafton was able to stem the tide a short time later, using a 9-0 run to extend the lead to 68-48 after East drew within 11 points. After that, the Suns were able to chip away at the deficit, getting as close as a dozen points on a handful of occasions as the clock wound down.
The visitors finally got within single digits with 1 minute, 10 seconds to play when Xavier DuBois scored to make it 83-74.
DuBois netted 10 points over the final nine minutes of the game and finished the evening with 19 points as he plays he way back into shape after missing time due to illness.
“He was honorable mention all-conference last year, he averaged 12, 13 points a game, so he’s really, really solid. Once he gets even more healthy and comfortable, I think he’s going to help us out even more,” Wojcik said. “He’s been set back with being sick and losing weight, so he’s just now getting his feet back under him.
“X is awesome. He’s a leader for us vocally.”
However, even with a trifecta by Hilt just before the buzzer, the Suns were unable to make it a one-possession game in the second half as the team fell to 3-3 overall and in league play. East is off until next week, when the team will compete at the Viking Classic in New Berlin.