WEST BEND — West Bend East seniors Xavior DuBois, Calvin Bruss, Severin Hilt and Max Mollwitz have been around the block for the Suns’ boys’ basketball team the last few years.
They lost too many close games last season, but this winter they are learning to win a few of them.
Case in point Tuesday night at the small, noisy south gym in West Bend.
The Suns’ once comfortable lead against visiting Hartford had vanished under the weight of too many missed shots and free throws and an avalanche of 3pointers from Orioles’ junior Zach Herrmann.
But they did not flinch, as after a layup from Mollwitz gave East a 61-59 lead with 35 seconds to go, the Suns survived a missed front end of the bonus and forced a missed layup at the buzzer to hang on for the North Shore Conference victory.
“We were just scrambling out there at the end,” said DuBois, who scored nine of his 12 points in the second half. “We got a little out of sorts, but we talked about staying focused and getting some stops.
“Cal, Severin and I have been on varsity all four years and we’ve with been practicing with some older dudes who tried to speed us up in practice. They taught us slow down and take care of the ball in situations like these.
“And they also told us when you get them, make sure to hit the open layups.”
The win improved the Suns to 7-6 in the NSC and evened their overall record at 9-9. It was also East’s third win in their last four games and avenged a December loss to the Orioles.
Suns’ coach Andrew Wojcik was glad for the senior experience down the stretch.
“100 percent,“ he said. “We had a whole series of games like this last year and I think we lost just about all of them. But all those guys (the seniors) have matured well beyond what a single year could have done for them.
“…We did a really good job at the end. I was impressed that we didn’t foul them (and put them on the line). I was really impressed by that level of basketball IQ.”
Meanwhile, the loss was enormously frustrating for Orioles’ coach Chris Smith, whose team lost its third game by three points or less this season in falling to 58 in NSC play and 8-10 overall.
“We came out in the second half with a tremendous amount of energy,” he said, “and we’ve never lacked for competitiveness. But it just feels like this was the seventh close loss of the season.”
Smith felt the die was cast early for the Orioles in a game they never led and tied only three times.
It was 4-4 early on when the Suns went on a 15-4 run to take control, as Hilt two 3-pointers, and Bruss and DuBois drained one triple each to make it 19-8 Suns with 9:39 left in the half.
East never trailed the rest of the way, though the Orioles didn’t make it easy on the Suns.
“That killed us early,” said Smith. “Hilt must have had four different open looks. It was our defense that hurt us in that time.”
Hartford steadied itself soon after and did cut the lead to 23-20 at the 3:05 mark on a shot from senior Bryce Duhr but then Hilt, who had four triples in the first half for 12 points, hit another 3 as Mollwitz knocked down a couple of shots himself to make it 30-23 East at the break.
The game went back and forth early in the second half, as East ran its offense efficiently and hit six of its first nine shots in stretching the advantage to 44-33 with 12:04 left. Back-to-back 3pointers from DuBois were key to extending the lead.
But Hermann wouldn’t let the Suns set on Hartford just yet as he scored all 15 of his points in the second half. His second 3 of the session closed the gap to 48-44 with 9:11 remaining. Buss, Mollwitz and Hilt all hit big shots for East over the next few minutes to keep Hartford at arm’s length, but then Hermann knocked down back-to-back triples to cut the deficit to 54-52 with just 5:58 remaining.
And when Duhr cashed a nifty reverse layup with 3:31 left, the game was tied at 56-all.
“It got a little tight there,” said Wojcik with a chuckle.
Buss put in a bank shot a short time later to give the Suns the lead again, but then the basket started getting very small for the Suns, as they missed a series of shots and free throws (one of five in the half) down the stretch.
But the defense was holding as the Orioles missed consecutive layups. DuBois hit one of two free throws to make it 59-56 Suns with 1:10 left, but then Hermann made the little West Bend gym very noisy when he pushed in a lunging 3-pointer, his last basket of the night, from the left wing to tie things up with 55 seconds to go.
However, the Suns experience came through as Mollwitz banked in a short shot from the post to score the last points of the night for either side.
East got a big break with a Hartford offensive foul almost immediately thereafter, but when Hartford sent the Suns to the foul line once again with 23 seconds to go, the front end was missed and the Orioles had a chance.
Hartford took a timeout with 14 seconds left, but whatever was called was frustrated by the Suns’ defense. The 3-point line was well-defended and when a drive along the baseline was attempted two Suns’ converged and forced an air ball as the buzzer sounded.
Duhr would lead Hartford with 18 points, as both Hermann and senior post Manuel Hernandez (12 points) also joined him in double figures.
Smith said the Orioles need to develop a killer instinct.
“When we do the things that we’re capable of we’re a very good team,” he said. “We just have to learn how to start and finish games.”
East finished with four players in double figures as Hilt led the way with 18, while Buss had 15, DuBois 12 and Mollwitz 11.
“It was a game of runs,” said Wojcik. “You have to credit Hartford. They were just gritty as hell in the second half. We really had to outwork them at the end.”
DuBois is happy to have this one over so he and his teammates can look forward to archrival West on Friday, Feb. 3.
“We were going to make them work for it” he said. “Now we can go into Friday (West) with a little momentum and see if we can get over .500.”