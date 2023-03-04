WEST BEND — In the mind of West Bend East senior guard Severin Hilt, he could have scored just two points against Grafton in the Suns’ 65-50 WIAA D2 regional semifinal victory over visiting Grafton Friday night, and he would have been happy.
But then coach Andrew Wojcik and Hilt’s family could not have held the cool ceremony that was held moments after the victory to honor the fact that Hilt became the first East boys’ player to go over 1,000 points in a career.
Wojcik brought out a commemorative ball to celebrate the moment and Hilt’s parents then revealed a large photo sign of Severin in uniform, holding a ball saying “Severin Hilt 1,000 points.”
Happy family photos were then snapped on center court before the Suns (14-11) began preparations for their WIAA D2 regional final at North Shore Conference rival and sixthranked in state Nicolet (214) on Saturday at 7 p.m.
The Suns had lost to Nicolet, 67-55, in the regular season closer on Feb. 23, in a game that was close at the half before the North Shore runners-up from Glendale pulled away in the second session.
“We’re hoping to use some of the things we learned in that game to help us Saturday night,” said Wojcik.
But the moment Friday night belonged to Hilt.
Hilt, who finished the Grafton game with 13 points, bringing him to 1,009 for his career, said that getting to 1,000 points wasn’t a goal, but noted he was happy to be the first ever at East to do so.
“It brings me way back to when I was just a little kid playing on my driveway for hours on end,” he said. “I thought it was possible, but I didn’t focus on it as much.
“For me, the win matters much more than the record.”
Wojcik was happy the moment happened at home.
“We just wanted to give Severin his due,” he said.
Hilt had entered the Grafton tilt with 996 points and reached the milestone mark on a little floater from the left baseline with 10:38 left in the half. His shot was part of a remarkable run that saw the Suns make 12 shots in a row, taking the game from 8-8 at the 13:35 mark to 35-21 East with 3:56 left in the half.
The Black Hawks never got inside 13 after that point.
It was a stunning outcome in a game between two teams that entered the contest with identical records (13-11) and which had split their regular season series, including a tense 61-59 overtime victory for East on Feb. 7.
Grafton coach Damon James didn’t have much to say afterward, but noted that the fact that the Suns started four experienced seniors and the Black Hawks four underclassmen didn’t matter much in the outcome.
“They won, we lost, there was not much than that,” he said. “Basketball is basketball, grade doesn’t mean anything at all.”
But execution did. The Suns smooth-running motion offense was in high gear from the word go, while Wojcik had conjured up a nasty bit of defense to stifle the high-flying Grafton squad, which came into the game averaging 67 points a game.
“We would start out in a 13-1 (zone) and then on the second pass, we would drop into a match-up 2-3,” he said.
The Black Hawks handled it for a time early and reached their high point with an 8-0 run including two 3-pointers by junior guard Michael McNabb Jr.to put Grafton ahead for the last time at 16-15 with 10:25 left in the first half.
But East, which had already hit the first three baskets of its 12-shot run, was just getting warmed up.
A basket by junior reserve guard Ian Gates at the 9:46 mark began a 17-3 East run, that made it 32-19 Suns with 4:33 left in the half.
Four different players scored in the surge including six from senior guard Max Mollwitz.
At one point in the half, East was a scorching 15 of 18 from the field (83 percent), finishing the session at 16 for 22 (73 percent) and with a 37-22 advantage.
Meanwhile, the Suns’ zone limited the Black Hawks to just nine of 23 shooting for the first half (39 percent).
Grafton got the first basket of the second half from freshman forward Jack Marti, but then East scored the next seven points to improve the advantage to 4424 with 15:06 to go and it never got below 15 after that point.
McNabb Jr. led Grafton with 17 points as reserve senior guard Jaiye Famakinwa 10. James thanked the efforts of seniors Famakinwa, Bennett Hildebrand, Matthew Zabel and Clayton Wizarde for their “hard work, dedication and trust.”
East was led by senior guard Xavier DuBois with 26 points, while senior forward Calvin Buss came up with 14 to go along with Hilt’s 13.
Wojcik also praised his seniors for a special season that he hopes doesn’t end tonight.
“We have five seniors, four of whom play 20 minutes or more a game,” he said, “and they have really stepped up to the moment time and again.
“There’s some amazing energy around here right now. Something that hasn’t happened in awhile.”
Hilt said he noticed it too. “We’re feeling great, we’ve been prepping well all week,” he said.