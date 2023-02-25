CEDARBURG – West Bend East came into a WIAA Division 2 regional semifinal contest Friday at Cedarburg winners of three straight games, five of the last six and had stretches in which the Suns gave the Bulldogs all they could handle.
However, the home team pieced together some runs and used electric shooting from Reagan Pahl to earn a 74-62 victory to move on in the tournament.
“A lot of it comes down to the depth that Cedarburg has compared to us. When we’re fresh we’ve got some bounce in our legs, we can play with them,” Suns coach John Heinberg said. “You could just see as we hit times of attrition and then we’d hit mental mistakes, and they’re too good of a team to make mental mistakes against.”
The Suns had a hot start, scoring the first five points of the game and building an early 12-6 lead six minutes into the contest. Sara Doedens sank a pair of 3pointers during that early surge and Lainy Williams patrolled the paint and added four points as East posed a threat that forced Cedarburg to call a quick time out.
Cedarburg coach Dave Ross was not surprised that the Suns were able to give his club a battle.
“At the beginning of the year, I had East picked much higher than they (finished) in the conference. They had some injuries,” he said. “Their flow wasn’t as good until the second half of the year. They beat Grafton. They can play with anyone. They have four legit scorers all the time.
“I knew they were going to be tough,” Ross added. “They’re well coached and they have some good players and sometimes they’re a tough matchup for us. They have speed and they have a post.”
The one thing the Suns did not have was an answer for Pahl. The University of Denver recruit netted 16 points as the home team battled back to take a 22-17 lead midway through the first half. A short time later, the Bulldogs embarked on a 14-0 run that included two 3s by Pahl and a long trifecta from Mimi Hart to build a 39-24 advantage.
“Her and (Mimi) Hart are both solid shooters. They both hit those 25-foot 3s. It just kind of really killed the momentum,” Heinberg said about Pahl, who finished with 30 points on the night to go along with 15 from Hart. “We were fighting bucket for bucket right in that window. You don’t expect a girl to step out to that range. It’s just the quality of players they have. When they need to make plays, they made them today and that’s’ some of the biggest difference overall.” The lead grew to 46-28 by the break, but the Suns opened the second half with a push that forced the home team to call another time out. Williams scored four points and Hope Schensema and Cadence Xiong each added hoops coming out of the locker room as East pulled within 46-36 two minutes into the period.
However the Bulldogs ran off the next 10 points to push the lead to 56-36 and were never threatened the rest of the way.
“I don’t like using the fatigue as an excuse — a lot of teams don’t play more than five or six or seven — but that does come into it because you’re going so hard, you’re playing at such a high clip in terms of the energy level going against that type of a team, and when you do make that type of mistake it does seem to compound very quickly,” Heinberg said. “Also, just that factor of hey, I made a mistake, I need to try and recover for it and you wind up in that situation making another mistake.”
Williams led East with 20 points and 14 rebounds in the loss.
“She’s had a great end to the season. She was just a beast tonight in terms of doing things for us on the inside as well as on the boards,” Heinberg said. “She kept us together in this thing with her physical play inside.
“I’m going to miss her. She’s a heck of a kid as well as a heck of a player. She really came a long way in the last two years in terms of her personal game,” the coach added. “The team kind of responds to her energy. When she’s playing hard and she’s playing well, the team just seems to kind of ride right with her.”
East finished the season 7-19 overall, including a 612 mark in the North Shore Conference. However, the Suns were peaking at the end of the campaign.
“I’m going to complement the girls for the whole season. We could have pulled the tent up at twoand- whatever and we went and won five out of six to go into this game here. That’s just a credit to them,” Heinberg said, alluding to the club holding a record of 2-17 at one point. “As I just told them in the locker room, I said that ability to battle through gets you further in life than winning or losing a basketball game. I’m proud of them for that.”
He added that he was pleased with the approach the players took to things, which is one factor that helped the Suns turn things around late in the season, including Tuesday when East defeated West Bend West, 85-64, to reach Friday’s game.
“They came in every day, we had a great attitude toward things toward the end of the year and it showed up on the floor in terms of how we played these last five or six ballgames here,” Heinberg said.