WEST BEND — As his team’s dual meet with archrival West Bend West grew tighter and tighter as the day wore on Wednesday, West Bend East girls’ tennis coach Dwayne Shaw just shook his head and said quietly: “Too much craziness.”
Because with the Suns hanging onto a 3-2 lead late in the afternoon, both of the final matches were going to third set super-tiebreakers And when Shaw’s first doubles team of Sommer Dricken and Sara Doedens finished off a dramatic 7-6, 4-6 (10-8 super tiebreaker) victory over the Spartans’ Christina Jones and Ashley Wick that clinched the Suns’ improbable 5-2 team victory over West, the crazy became the simply amazing.
Improbable and amazing because it had been exactly one week before on Sept. 21 when the Spartans had whitewashed the Suns by a 7-0 count.
“We had actually lost twice to them this season,” said Shaw. “The first time (back in mid-August) we had barely set our lineup, but we worked it around a little bit and we improved.
“It couldn’t finish up any better than this. The end of the (regular) season, the rivalry, decided by two tough tiebreakers just a couple of points apart. Just crazy. The girls really deserved this.”
Moments after Dricken and Doedens had won, Suns’ No. 2 singles player Brooke Koebel added ice cream to East’s cake when she outlasted the Spartans’ Georgia Haddorff, 2-6, 6-3 (12-10).
“We really didn’t have any idea what was going on (teamwise),” said Doedens. “It’s amazing that we were able to pull this off.”
For West coach Natalie Blais, the loss was both surprising and disappointing as it took the edge off what Blais said was West’s “best season in several years.”
“They won, they earned it and played well,” she said, “but we came out surprisingly flat in some spots. It shouldn’t have happened, but maybe it was the fourth match in two days. Still, you’ve got to be able to turn it on when you need it.”
The East-West dual finished off the regular season for both teams, as North Shore Conference teams played two duals each on Tuesday, Sept. 27 and Sept. 28 to determine the final league standings.
On Sept. 27, West fell to state-ranked Nicolet, in a tight 4-3 decision but then swept Grafton, 7-0. Earlier in the day on Wednesday, the Spartans fell to Slinger in another 4-3 defeat.
As for East, it had lost to both Nicolet (6-1) and stateranked Whitefish Bay (7-0) on Sept. 27. Earlier in the day on Wednesday, they were beaten by Hartford, 52.
Both will now take part in WIAA sub-sectional competition on Tuesday, Oct. 4 at the Fox Cities Racquet Club in Appleton.
The Suns will go into that event with much momentum, as Shaw said the season has been a steady evolution after losing 17 seniors the year before.
“It’s been a success,” said Shaw, “because it was an almost total rebuild. We were just focusing on being as competitive as possible working young kids into the line-up to get them experience.”
And that experience paid off against West.
Curiously enough in the early going, it looked like the day was going to be a repeat whitewash for West, as the Spartans’ Sophia Neuman overwhelmed East’s Natalie Nass, 6-1, 6-0. Earlier in the day, Neumann, an accomplished dancer away from school, had scored what was called a “golden match” when she had not allowed a point to her Grafton opponent in a 60, 6-0 win.
Following Neumann’s win, West’s third singles player Lily Dove cruised past the Suns’ Hasti Ghasemi Vaghar, 6-0, 6-1.
But in the minutes following those matches, it became clear that this was going to be a very different kind of East-West dual, as the Suns would come to own the doubles’ courts.
The second doubles’ duo of Mackenize and Lexi Wollner defeated the Spartans’ Sa’maia Evans and Katelyn Bennett, 6-3, 6-4; and then East’ third team of Natalie Daute and Nora Walter downed West’s Emily Rauch and Annaliese Speth, 6-2, 64.
Those wins were coupled with a 7-6, 6-0 victory by fourth singles player McKennah Orth over West’s Jeanie Eisen. Those triumphs gave the Suns a 3-2 lead and set up the twin super-tiebreaker showdowns to decide the outcome.
Before the match Blais praised Shaw’s adjustments to the line-up noting that the Suns were “better” than she had seen them.
Shaw was happy for the praise.
“These kids love each other, but they also try to be really competitive,” he said.