WEST BEND — WIAA playoff appearances haven’t been commonplace for the West Bend East football program.
So how did the Suns celebrate their latest one Friday after going 7-2 during the regular season to earn a Level -1 home game?
They piled into Carl Pick Stadium and played a game of monopoly.
And they raked in quite a haul. East dominated possession throughout and was handsomely rewarded with its first playoff victory since 2008, a 21-7 decision over McFarland.
As a bonus, the Suns, seeded third in their Division-3 bracket, will take their 8-2 ledger to Mount Horeb next Friday to take on second-seeded Mount Horeb/Barneveld (9-1) in a Level-2 game.
“We’re excited,” East coach Jeff Rondorf said. “Obviously, we knew coming in that it had been quite a while since we had a playoff victory. I believe this is also the second time that an East team has won eight games in a season. We talked about that, too.
“We knew that they (McFarland’s Spartans) were a tough team coming in here, and we had to play well. Both teams played physical football. We battled. It was all about surviving and moving on.”
What separates this group of Suns from the many others that didn’t reach the playoffs or those that made the field, but did not advance?
“Coming into the season, we didn’t have a lot of depth,” said senior tight end/defensive end Sawyer Lichtensteiger, who had a team-high 65 tackles including 14 for loss entering the game. “We still don’t have a lot of depth, but we’ve had the ability to finish all four quarters. That’s helped us win lots of games.”
Senior lineman Emerson Orth noted another vital component that sets his team apart from so many others.
“I think it’s the trust between us,” Orth said. “We may not have started out as such a tight group, but as the year went on, we just trusted each other and Coach Rondorf trusted us. We came together and made plays.'
Orth will treasure his team’s playoff breakthrough for a special reason. It addresses that night of Oct. 28, 2008, when East defeated Ashwaubenon 7-3 for its last previous playoff win.
“I have two older brothers who were part of the program,” Orth said. “I’ve had to see them all throughout the drought. I’m so happy that we could do it this year.”
East limited McFarland to eight offensive plays during a scoreless first quarter, then broke up the stalemate with six minutes left in the second period. Senior running back Colton Kress, a workhorse all night, scored on a 4-yard touchdown run to cap a 19play, 92-yard drive.
The Suns shone again before the first half was history. Senior quarterback Peyton Fountain found senior wide receiver Nate King open along the west sideline and hit him in stride for a 76-yard TD connection with 1:29 left in the second quarter. Senior Josh Stehly split the uprights for the second time, creating a 14-0 advantage.
The Spartans showed some resilience, answering with a seven-play, 76-yard drive that ended in a 2-yard touchdown run by senior running back Paul Morris with five ticks left on the clock before halftime.
East, however, didn’t allow McFarland to get any closer.
Kress broke a 24-yard touchdown run with 1:10 left in the third period, and Stehly’s PAT punctuated the scoring. The Suns simply wore down the overmatched Spartans.
Lichtensteiger and Orth enjoyed East’s game of monopoly.
“We want to drain the clock on offense and put up points,” Lichtensteiger said. “It’s awesome. Both teams had a lot of guys going both ways, and our ability to finish really helped us win.”
East rushed for more than 2,000 yards during the regular season, and Orth was pleased to see the Suns follow the same blueprint Friday.
“That’s what we try to do in every game,” he said. “At halftime, we talk, and we say, ‘This is the time when we start getting it going. This is when we really start playing our best.’” East’s coach and defensive linchpin discussed the groundwork for Friday’s milestone victory.
“The difference in this group is that it started in December,” Rondorf said. “The commitment in the weight room with each other was great. They lifted and worked out together, and it all carried into this season.
“They kept preparing all through the spring and summer months, and when kids do that, it carries over.”
Lichtensteiger reflected on his team’s quest for what it achieved Friday.
“We were all coming in four days a week to lift,” he said. “We did 7-on-7s and had good attendance for those, too. The work ethic has been awesome all around.”
Now the Suns get to return to the grindstone for another week.
Orth was asked what he thinks about that.
“I’m just excited,” he said.