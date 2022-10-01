CEDARBURG — West Bend East is back in the playoffs after putting together a strong opening drive, scoring the final 13 points of the contest and making enough plays in between to earn a 3412 victory Friday at Cedarburg in a North Shore Conference football game.
The Suns wasted no time taking the lead. The visitors received the opening kickoff and efficiently drove 67 yards in nine plays to go ahead to stay.
“We knew coming in Cedarburg’s been playing well the last few weeks and we knew we were going to have our work cut out for us. It was their homecoming,” Suns coach Jeff Rondorf said. “We started off on that first drive offensively and put up some points.
“It certainly was impressive.”
Quarterback Peyton Fountain book-ended that opening march. The senior spun out of a sack on the opening play of the game, then scrambled for 21 yards to set the tone. He then finished the drive off with a 2-yard touchdown on a sneak that made it 6-0.
The score remained that way after one quarter, but East was on the move as the second period got underway. Colton Kress scampered for 42 on the final play of the opening stanza to ignite a 95yard touchdown drive. Fountain completed a pair of passes on the series, including a 33-yard gain to Ryan Blank on third-and-6 to move the chains, and Cutler Schmidt finished things off with a 4yard run. Fountain then hit Schmidt with a pass for the two-point conversion to make it 14-0.
That set off a key sequence to end the half. Cedarburg responded with a 77-yard touchdown drive to pull within a score, but the tally remained 14-6 when Schmidt blocked the extra-point kick. East then scored on a quick drive to regain its two-score cushion.
Schmidt got it started with a 43-yard run on the first play, then Kress took his turn and scored on a 25-yard rush to make it 21-6 after the visitors converted on the point-after kick.
“That was big,” Rondorf said about his team’s response. “If we don’t score there, they come out with the momentum and possibly they get a chance to score two, so for us to answer was huge.”
It came as no surprise that Kress and Schmidt carried the load, since they are trusted to be on the field for every snap.
“It’s nice to have those guys in there. They’re deceptively fast and make just enough guys miss,” Rondorf said. “They’re tough, they play both ways, they don’t come off the field. Certainly if you’re doing that, you’re pretty tough and they certainly are. For four quarters I know I can count on those guys to make plays.”
Cedarburg inched to within 21-12 with a touchdown drive midway through the third quarter, but the Suns closed things out after that.
Fountain made the first big play, scoring on a 28-yard run midway through the fourth quarter to extend the lead to 28-12.
Rondorf admitted he tries to limit the senior’s carries, but Fountain is electric and hard to wrap up in the open field.
“He certainly is a great athlete. He can make those plays and we try to keep him as healthy as possible, so we try to limit those types of plays,” the coach said. “On that first drive (of the game), that scramble for a first down was a big play. It kept us going and gave us some momentum. Certainly that touchdown that he scored on that sweep was impressive.”
The touchdown all but secured the win, but Kress slammed the door shut on any hope of a Cedarburg comeback a short time later. The Bulldogs moved to the East 20-yard line, but Bulldogs’ quarterback Josh Knox was flattened as he was in the act of throwing and Kress intercepted the pass and raced 85 yards for a victory-clinching defensive score.
“That’s a pretty good night for him. He’s been having a great year so far,” Rondorf said. “For him to get that picksix and take it to the house was a night he won’t forget.”
With the win, East improved to 6-1 overall and 4-1 in league play. While that means the team is postseason eligible, Rondorf indicated that there are more immediate concerns.
“Making the playoffs is special, but certainly with two games left and our homecoming, playing West Bend West, it’s going to be a big week, big game for us,” he said in regard to a date with the Spartans coming up Friday at 7 p.m. “I think we’ll be pretty focused on West and then maybe after that we’ll start looking at the playoffs and seeing how things will shake out.”