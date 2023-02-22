WEST BEND — It’s a case of better late than never for the West Bend East girls basketball team. The Suns, now close to full strength after a season marked by low numbers and slowed further by injuries, are finishing strong.
Using a 10-0 run early in the game to take control and attacking the basket at will all night, the Suns roared past rival West, 84-64, in a WIAA D2 girls regional quarterfinal Tuesday night at the fieldhouse.
The win was the fifth in the last six games for East and left senior guard and alltime program leading scorer Cadence Xiong and senior forward Lainy Williams, who led all scorers with a career-high 24 points, confident and hopeful as the Suns advance to a WIAA regional semifinal at ninth-ranked in state and North Shore rival Cedarburg on Friday, Feb. 24.
“It’s definitely been fun these last few weeks,” said Xiong, who finished with 19 points on the night. “It’s great having everyone back together. We’ve hung together through a long season and we’re going out with a bang.”
Williams said she’s happy that the five-player senior group (out of 10 players total in the program) are finishing well.
“We started basketball together and now we’re finishing it together,” she said, “and the team connection has definitely become stronger as the season has gone along.”
The win gave the Suns the season series over the Spartans two games to one and improved East to 7-18 overall while the youthful West squad lost its sixth game in a row as the Spartans concluded the campaign at 3-21.
It’s all very heartening for second- year East coach John Heinberg, whose team, while battling injuries to key players such as junior guard Sara Doedens and senior forward Annmarie Habersetzer, started the season 1-13 and easily could have easily folded its tent.
But the Suns chose not too. “It’s really nice to see some things come together, especially for the seniors,” Heinberg said. “It was a frustrating year. We thought we’d win a few more when the season started but the lack of depth and injuries really slowed us down.
“What this (the run) also shows is what a fantastic job my assistants (Tim Meffert and Danny Wichser) have done in developing skills and building confidence. You need that to win games and that kind of thing just feeds on itself.”
For first-year West coach Kevin Smith, whose team played hard from start to finish, the lack of experience and consistency reared its ugly head again.
“It’s been frustrating,” he said, “because we haven’t been able to finish games. When you play hard for about a half, it’s just hard to win games and we just couldn’t continue to turn the ball over like we did.”
West earned its only lead at 4-2 on a hoop from freshman center Lizzie Thierer at the 15:58 mark, but then the Suns went on that 10-0 run in which four different players scored. Xiong capped it off with a 3-pointer and a free throw to make it 12-4 at the 13:10 mark.
West never got within six points after that point.
The last real surge for the Spartans came when sophomore guard Mackenzie Rolf hit a 3-pointer to cut the deficit to 23-16 with 5:57 left in the half, but then the Suns went on an 11-2 run with Williams, who all night went to the rim like she was drawn there with a magnet, scoring six of the points during that stretch.
It was 34-18 then and the margin never got under 10 the rest of the way.
Williams scored 16 of her 24 points in the first half. She has had a series of strong efforts down the stretch, including a 16 point and 14 rebound showing in an upset over Grafton.
Her confidence is high right now.
“It’s all coming to an end (the season),” she said. “So we’ve got nothing to lose and I’m trying to make the best of it.”
East was up 42-27 at the half, as West had to battle serious foul trouble to senior starting guard Mia Sallinen as well as sophomore reserve guard Amaya Lafontant.
“It really hurt our aggressiveness the rest of the way,” Smith said.
The game got no closer than 13 points (44-31) as East was able to build the lead to 28 on a couple of occasions.
Sallinen, despite picking up her fourth foul early in the second half, finished the game and her career with 19 points, as sophomore guard Paige Guse had 17 and Thierer 13.
“We’re young but that was still no excuse for some of the mistakes we made,” Smith said. “However, as the season went along I did see progress. We worked hard to clean up mistakes and it didn’t always work out but from Nov. 7 (the start of practice) forward, I was pleased with how we improved.”
As noted, East had tremendous balance. Aside from the strong efforts of Williams and Xiong, the Suns also got 13 from senior guard Sommer Dricken, 12 points from Doedens and 11 points from junior guard Hope Schensema.
Moving forward, it will be a formidable challenge for the Suns against Cedarburg (19-5), to which they lost two double digit decisions this season, but Heinberg feels confidence can help make up the gap.
“You’ve got to believe you can do it,” he said. “We have to believe that we’re a good team now and we have to believe that we can beat them if we’re to have a chance. We can do it.”
Xiong, who now has 1,213 points in her stellar career, is one of those believers.
“It’s fun finishing up like this as a team and as classmates,” she said. “We know we’re better now. Our record doesn’t show how good we are.”