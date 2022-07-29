Team bonding a focal point for Spartans

The West Bend West girls volleyball team has been working on building trust during a busy summer. The Spartans participated at the Marquette Team camp, hosted five of their own volleyball camps, and have participated in the Homestead and Sting summer leagues.
Head coach Debbie Butschlick said that when it comes to the camps the Spartans hosted for various ages, that around 190 campers participated and that the players helped instruct the campers.
At the Homestead summer league, which lasted five weeks, the varsity won the gold and silver divisions and the JV also won the gold division. The Sting summer league is still ongoing.
Butschlick said she thought the leagues went well for the Spartans.
“They were able to have playing time together several times a week,” she said. “Which helped versus just doing skills and drills and things like that. I think that was a big asset for the team this year.”
When it comes to the summer camps the Spartans hosted, Butschlick said it was a way for younger kids to get to play some volleyball at their own levels.
“Because a lot of players don’t always know the game of volleyball especially at a young age,” she said. “So it is just introducing them to the game at a younger age and as they get older really build their skills and their ideas of how to play volleyball.”
Team bonding is the main thing Butschlick said she hopes the team took away from the busy summer.
“It is mainly just team bonding, you know you’ve got to know each other off the court before you can bring it on the court,” she said. “I think with the players they all volunteered their times to help with the various summer camps and are volunteering their times to play in the leagues and doing the team camp. To me the most important experience is just the team bonding and interacting with each other.”
Getting to build that team bonding before the season starts will be helpful for the Spartans.
“They will have already built that trust,” Butschlick said. “They will know that teammember is going to execute a specific skill. And they don’t have to question well are they going to do it or are they not? They are already going to know and have that trust built, that yes I know the player is going to get that ball.”
Butschlick said that the Spartans lacked trust between each other a little bit last year and that this year with all the time together that the team’s trust is already accelerated.
Having the time together will also help the players to recognize who are going to be some of the leaders for the Spartans this year.
“To me players are born leaders, you can’t really teach leadership, you can kind of guide them,” Butschlick said. “But to be a team leader you are born with that extrovert characteristics and knowing what the teams need at a certain time. I think the players will know who those extroverted players are and based on their skills and thy should be able to get that extra little jump. The sophomores are still learning and some of them are getting a little bit more vocal. I am hoping the juniors and the incoming seniors are going to be the ones that really take hold, believe in the program and believe in their teammates and guide them along the way.”