WEST BEND — The season came to a close earlier than the West Bend East girls basketball team hoped it would on Saturday, as the Suns fell to Cedarburg in a regional semifinal playoff game.
Now the players and coaches will start making early preparations for next season as they hope to make an even deeper playoff run. And while there are many uncertainties as to what is in store for the Suns next season, there is one thing that seems to be a pretty safe guarantee: It could be a while before another player takes to the court in the West Bend gym that can live up to the legacy that has been left behind by senior Cadence Xiong.
The senior guard accomplished a pair of her goals this season — reaching the 1,000 point milestone and breaking the school’s nearly 40-year-old career scoring record.
“It feels great to break the scoring record, especially since it hasn’t been broken in almost 40 years,” Xiong said. “Growing up, playing basketball, as a freshman a goal of mine was obviously to hit 1,000 points, but to also break the record, you know it’s a great feeling to have accomplished both of those goals.”
The new scoring queen at West Bend East was crowned on Feb. 14, when Xiong scored 21 points to help lead her squad to a 71-62 victory over North Shore Conference foe Whitefish Bay. At the sound of the final buzzer that night, Xiong had amassed a total of 1,181 points — surpassing the previous mark set by Linda Reichl, who finished her prep career in 1984 with 1,176 points.
“It felt amazing to have everyone there to support me,” Xiong said of the record-breaking moment. “My friends, my family, my teammates, the refs and especially the opposing team, the coaches and the players stopping the game to help (recognize the moment).”
Xiong would go on to score 42 points over the team’s final three games of the season, to finish her career total at 1,223 points.
For East coach John Heinberg, it comes as little surprise to him that Xiong was able to etch her name in the annals of Suns history. Because whenever East was down this year, he knew he could count on her.
“Cadence is a dedicated worker. She’s very disciplined in her game. She’s really stepped up this year,” Heinberg said. “We’ve dealt with our share of injuries, we were tight in numbers, and we basically had to count on her to kind of carry the scoring punch here until we kind of got healthy.
“She took that role on phenomenally. Just thinking about who she is, her ability to hunt for her shot, knock things down when the opportunity came, I was just very impressed the way she’s played the second half of the season. And that’s really come together in terms of her scoring this year.
“She’s obviously having her best year scoring as a high school player, and the accolades are coming with it in terms of the 1,000-point mark and then setting the all-time leading scorer mark here for West Bend East.”
It’s been a steady growth for Xiong over her four-year career with East. After averaging 10.1 points per game as a freshman, she was scoring nearly twice that much this season as she averaged 17.0 points per game. Xiong finished her freshman campaign with 233 points, and followed that up her sophomore year with 235 points. And then after breaking the 300-point mark her junior year with 314 points that season, she surpassed 400 points this year and finished with 441 — the fifth-highest total in the North Shore Conference.
One of the biggest contributing factors to that increase has been her evolution into becoming a key threat from beyond the arc for the Suns. Her career-high 66 3-pointers this season — which also ranked her fifth in the conference — were nearly double the amount she made as a junior, while her .367 shooting percentage from long-range was well above her previous career-best.
But Xiong said that the biggest key to her success at East has been the mental aspect of the game.
“Definitely just staying positive throughout it all, and having the confidence to play the game, and know how to play with my teammates and coaches,” she said.
Now with the season over, It’s all about wrapping up her senior year of high school before heading off to college where she’ll continue her playing career not too far from home.
“I committed to UW-Whitewater, so I’m excited to see how that will help me in the future,” she said. “And I’m excited to play with the girls and the team there, because I know their atmosphere and how they play — it’s really fun. ”