Despite the 8-11 record, Living Word Lutheran baseball head coach Ben Rennicke said that he thinks the regular season has gone great for the Timberwolves.
“Overall I would say this season has been a success,” he said. “It has been a great foundation year that we were looking to kind of build off of and that we can hopefully continue to build going into the next couple of years.”
With regionals coming up, Rennicke said the team is confident even with the tough task they have with going against Brookfield Academy today, a team that has beaten the Timberwolves twice already.
“They are really well coached, but I think if we can take care of our business you never know what happens,” he said. So we hope that as long as we play clean baseball, smart baseball, we can compete and contend. We are excited to get a third crack at them this year.”
One of the positives for LWL this season was their pitching staff. Another positive was the team’s defensive play.
“They really kept us in ball games,” Rennicke said. “As well as our defensive play and they worked hand in hand, both the pitching being consistent and throwing strikes and not too many walks. And our defense when the ball was put in play we took care of it for the most part. The games that we did lose those were the games where we did not take care of the baseball.”
As the Timberwolves get ready to face Brookfield Academy for the third time this season, Rennicke said that the team took away from their last two encounters the fact that they have to be mentally locked in.
“We have to feel that we belong,” he said. “And not just to give up too easily. When we let ourselves go a little early that is when the game kind of gets away from us. But if we feel like we can contend like we did in the first game against Brookfield Academy, we felt like we could stay in it and we did throughout the ball game we will have some success.”
Heading into regionals, Rennicke said that the Timberwolves will need to see the bats wake up.
“We have played some close games against tough opponents and sometimes we need a little bit more timely hitting,” he said. “We need some timely hitting from our offense to allow us to win some ball games.”
Rennicke said that he thinks the three seniors — Roland Gutknecht, Nathan Culli and Brody Janissee — all stood out this year.
“They are the heart of our defense and the heart of our lineup,” he said. “They bat 1-2-3 for us offensively. They get us going offensively and defensively.”
The Timberwolves have been in plenty of close games but have fallen short in a few of them. Rennicke said that the team has to make the little plays during the course of the game to come out on top.
“In the Saint John’s game and the Racine Lutheran/ Prairie game both games we were one pitch away from winning,” he said. “Throughout the game there are a lot of little plays that all add up to what the game is. And sometimes one of those early plays that might be the difference between a win or a lose. It might be in the second inning where we gave them an extra run when we did not need to or we did not score when we should. Then all of the sudden you look back and say if we had cashed in or held them that would have been the biggest thing.”
Rennicke said that the players who will be back next year can take away is that if they work on the fundamentals that they can compete with anyone.
“If we take care of the baseball, we get ahead in the counts, we can play and belong with anyone,” he said. “It is when we get too far behind that and being so young it is easy to get down on yourself and forget about the foundation that we have been trying to work and build and what Living Word baseball will look like for years to come. That’s when we get ourselves in trouble, when we get away from that it gets us in trouble, but if we stay on course we can compete with a lot of really good teams. Now we just need to continue to build.”