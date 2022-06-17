The season went about as expected for the Timberwolves, LWL finished the season with a record of 7-7 and head coach Chuck Luedtke said that is where he thought the team was at and that he thought the season went fairly well.
“At the beginning of the season I kind of thought that based on our experience and based on our the line up that we had in front of us that we would have a .500 season,” he said. “I think we originally had 16 games scheduled so I said at the very beginning that we were going to be 8-8 and then due to some cancellations of games and what not we ended up being 7-7.”
Luedtke said he thinks that having some games canceled did not have a negative affect on the Timberwolves.
“Because once we finally got going we were fine,” he said. “I think it would have probably helped us with the first couple games if we were to have some other games before that. Because we did not have a lot of game experience, but once it was all said and done and once we got going into the season I thought we did OK.”
A positive for the Timberwolves this season was that the team scored more goals and that the scoring was more spread out between players according to Luedtke.
“They were not just coming from a couple of players,” he said. Luedtke said the Timberwolves adapted as they had three freshmen come out on a smaller team with only 14 players this season.
“It took us a while to figure out where the best places were for some of the girls to play,” he said. “And we kind of changed our formations a little bit to adapt to who we had on the team and I think we did well.”
Luedtke said that he thinks there are a lot of positive things that the players can take away from this season.
“We were a smaller, young team, we only had one senior this year so potentially we have only one player that we are going to lose,” he said. “And we have a couple of freshmen coming in so I think we can build off of this year and hopefully come out next year and try to build on our .500 record and do a little bit better that way next year.”
A highlight for the Timberwolves this season according to Luedtke was the game on April 25 against the team of North Fond du Lac/Oakfield that the Timberwolves won 2-1. The game stood out to Luedtke because he said that due to injuries the Timberwolves ended up playing with only nine girls on the field near the end of the game. The Timberwolves got the winning goal in the final minutes by senior Emmah Bagin.
“Out of all the victories that we had this year, that was one victory they were super ecstatic at because we were playing short-handed a good half of the game and we still ended up winning,” he said.
With it being a younger team, Luedtke said that one area the players need to work on to build off of this season is play soccer outside of the season.
“I would say that there is about half of our girls that do play soccer outside of the high school season and the other half of the girls only play in high school,” he said. “I think for our team to really improve and to get better we need to get more girls to play at more than the two months out of the year. It is like that in any sport. Especially at the level of competition that is out there in this day and age. I think that is something I think we are going to try.”
Luedtke said that last year they were able to get some players that played in an indoor league that helped with conditioning and with working with their teammates prior to the high school season starting.
“So that was a great and I am hoping to build off of that as well,” he said. “And continue to try to get these girls to network with each other during the off season and spend time with each other and play with each other and have fun with each other outside of the two and a half months that our regular season is. I think that is what we are really going to need to be successful.”