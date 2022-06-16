The Living Word Lutheran boys golf team had a successful season according to head coach Melissa Greener. The Timberwolves finished the season with a tie for fourth place out of seven teams with a score of 362 at the Saint Mary’s Springs regional.
At the regional, Caleb Breckenfelder tied for fifth place with a score of 82 and Caden Krell finished in a tie for 10th place with a score of 85.
Michael Wrucke took 23rd place with a score of 97, Ethan Breckenfelder finished in a tie for 24th place with a score of 98 and Ephraim Young took 32nd place with a score of 116.
Caleb Breckenfelder advanced to the Abundant Life Christian sectional and finished in a tie for 32nd place. Krell also advanced to sectionals and finished in a tie for 52nd place with a score of 95.
“I feel like the season was an absolute success,” Greener said. “The guys showed so much growth over this year and that is even with having four seniors on the team. Most people think you are not going to have a ton of growth when you have such an old group of guys, but as the year progressed it was like they just kept going in the right direction. They stayed true to what it was that they wanted and they never stopped working on what they wanted to.”
Greener said that she felt the team ended the season on a high note.
“It was tremendous and I loved every minute of it,” she said.
Greener added that the team had a tough time getting onto the course early on in the season with how the weather was not working with them. One area of the game that Greener said the team improved on as the year went on was their confidence.
“At the end of the year they had gotten into their rhythm and the biggest area of growth for them was just the confidence in their abilities,” she said. “Last year we were a team with only one senior and he led us in one way and I don't know if this group of guys felt like they were able to reach that potential but they went out there and just showed confidence in working and confidence in their game and when you grow in confidence that correlates with the course.”
The team’s willingness to work was another strength for the Timberwolves.
“They were always willing to work, they never really got too frustrated in any point of the season,” Greener said. “Out of the five guys, four of them put up season and personal best at regionals. So they started from probably one of their worst rounds that they put together at the beginning of the season and finished with one of the best rounds of the season as well.”
Greener said that the team had seven new golfers on the team and that they can take away the fact that this year’s group of seniors started golfing around the same time as they did and can grow as much as the seniors did.
“For this group to see the growth that can happen if you just take minutes of the game and you commit to practice and you try to work hard that they can experience the same type of success the varsity team had this year,” she said. “Because my four seniors, they started their freshmen year with me and during their four years they finished in such a great spot I hope they are proud of themselves. So having those seniors that had very little experience coming into high school is a great motivation and confidence builder for those younger guys.”
To take some next steps for next season Greener said that the golfers will have to work over the summer.
“You are not going to get better by just playing 12 weeks during the season and not do anything more beyond that,” she said. “So I really hope that they learn that if they want those varsity spots that are going to be open. That they need to be committed to the game outside of the season. If they want to see that growth and they want to see themselves get better and reach that potential then they have to be committed outside of the season and in season be grinding as well.”