Title IX has lasting impact around Washington County

It’s important to have role models.
Especially when it comes to completely opening the doors of sports opportunity for girls and women that the 50-year-old historic legislation known as Title IX left somewhat ajar.
Originally designed to bar discrimination on the basis of sex for organizations that accepted federal contracts, Title IX has had a far wider impact, and that impact continues to spread whenever a young woman gets help taking a step up.
For West Bend East Athletic Director Molly Hengst that helper was Lynda Garbe.
More than 20 years ago, in an age when female high school athletic directors were about as rare as turkeys at a vegan Thanksgiving, Garbe led the Oostburg High School athletic department as well as doing a fair amount of teaching and coaching.
More than 20 years ago, Hengst applied at Oostburg to be a Spanish teacher, and Garbe asked her if she was interested in coaching. The three-sport prep athlete and softball player at UW-Platteville Hengst said “Yes.”
A few years later, Garbe and Hengst had another conversation.
“She was nearing retirement and approached me and told me that I should really consider this (the athletic director’s) job,” Hengst said.
Hengst did and that led to an 11-year career as Oostburg AD. Hengst knows she would not be where she is without Garbe’s help, because Garbe was one of those many women across the country who helped get girls sports programs off the ground in the 1970s, putting up with many inequities until Title IX finally yanked open the doors.
“She was a warrior,” Hengst said. “Very much for equal opportunity.”
To that end, Hengst continues to pay it forward.
“I’ve always loved sports, they’ve really helped shape who I am,” she said. “Because of her (Garbe’s) example I’ve always worked as hard to get females involved and interested in sports. We talk about where it can take them and where it came from.”
Which was not very much at the start. Back in 1972-73, the first full school year that Title IX was in effect, there were 3.7 million boys involved in high school sports in America and just 817,000 girls.
There was an early peak of about 2 million girls participating in 1980 and then starting in the late 1980s there has been a steady upward trajectory reaching a peak of about 3.4 million girls in 2019 (as compared to 4.5 million boys).
Like her counterpart Hengst at East, fourth-year West Bend West AD Erin Felber has never known anything but the world of opportunity that Title IX has offered.
“I graduated from Nicolet in 2001 and I played tennis, basketball and softball,” she said. “I played tennis at UWM (Milwaukee) on a scholarship. It was always great to know that Title IX was there. I even did a paper on it in high school.”
Felber spent some years as a middle school AD before applying for the post at West. Knowing that women were still relatively rare in high school jobs (“We look around at the WIAA meetings and there aren’t too many of us,” said Hengst) she was prepared to advocate fiercely for herself at the interview with West Principal Ralph Schlass.
“I talked about the fact there were only about 13.2 percent of women in AD jobs (across Wisconsin),” Felber said. “I even brought an article referring to it.”
She was convincing enough for Schlass to open the door.
“He stopped me and said: ‘I’m not hiring you because you are a female, I’m hiring you because you are the best candidate,’” Felber said.
Like Hengst, Felber feels an obligation to keep moving the line forward.
“I’ve always been a big advocate for female athletics and equity,” she said. “I want opportunities offered to everyone. That’s why I love being here. We offer something like 32 sports which some people think is crazy, but it gets people experience they wouldn’t normally have.
“I had an intern last year who helped me with some of the graphics for sports and now she’s thinking about going into sports marketing when she gets to college.”
Even men who coached girls sports know the importance of female role models. Recent West Hall of Fame inductee Boyd Janto coached the West boys cross country team to a state title in 1993. Later he was a coach for successful West girls cross country teams until his retirement in 2019, a task he said made him a better person and leader.
He said his choice of sports hero has always been easy.
“Back when I was growing up (in the 1970s) I didn’t have to look up to Robin (Yount, Milwaukee Brewers Hall of Famer) or Sidney (Moncrief, Milwaukee Bucks star),” he said. “My hero was my Aunt Joyce (Stuettgen). She was a great basketball player (at Germantown) and even got a tryout with the Milwaukee Does (the early women’s professional league of the late 1970s).
“She was a real trailblazer.”
Stuettgen was eventually inducted into the Germantown Athletic Hall of Fame.
Long-time Slinger girls tennis coach Betsy O’Hearn also didn’t have to look far for a role model.
“I have been playing tennis since I was five years old and have always been privileged to be an athlete under Title IX,” she said. “I always had great coaches, facilities, and teammates and I probably should have appreciated that fact more than I did.
“My dad was the AD of Middleton and while growing up I spent just as much time with him watching boys basketball as I did watching girls softball. He loved taking me to all the sporting events, boys and girls.
“I started teaching 23 years ago and have been coaching tennis ever since. At Slinger I feel blessed to work alongside so many other female coaches and athletes. I have never been an athlete or coach without Title IX being in existence.
“I feel very privileged because, as my mom always told me, she never had the chance to play sports growing up.”
Kewaskum AD Jason Piittmann, who has two daughters, had a different experience. He grew up in Iowa which was a pre-Title IX advocate of girls sports with its famous six-on-six girls basketball state tournaments that ran from the 1920s until 1993.
In phys-ed classes, he even teaches his charges about that now bygone, but still beloved game.
“From the mid-1950s up to 1970 they (Iowa officials) added more and more sports to their organization,” Piittmann said. “They were ahead of the curve when Title IX was passed.”
Post-Title IX he looked up to Dr. Christine Grant who was the Director of Women’s Athletics at the University of Iowa from 1973 to 2000.
“She was one of the great pioneers and advocates of gender equity in athletics,” he said. Piittmann said his upbringing had a strong influence on how he runs his department.
“During my tenure at KHS, I have been quite intentional in making sure we are doing things consistent with gender equity,” he said. “…It isn't always equal in a given year, but over the course of a few years it balances out.”
Germantown AD Sara (Petric) Unertl was a state champion swimmer for Homestead in the early 2000s. She then worked hard as a coach trying to keep the Germantown girls swim team alive when the 1992 and 1993 D2 state champion Warhawks didn’t have a home pool to practice in. She now oversees a thriving athletic program, which includes a fieldhouse and pool built after a successful 2016 referendum.
Keeping that team alive when it was practicing at other school’s pools was paramount she said.
“We absolutely had to keep it going and keep providing the opportunity,” she said. “It took a village, but we got it done and now we have a beautiful (swim) facility.”
Her mother and role model Dr. Karen Petric displayed the same drive as a pre-Title IX hurdler in high school and college. She became a principal and then a superintendent for two school districts.
Germantown girls cross country coach Nancy Pietrowiak has 28 years on the job and was one of the many athletic young women of the 1960s and 70s who experienced pre-Title IX deprivations and then tried to take their gains as far as they could once the law passed.
Her athletic story was no doubt echoed by many millions of women across America who are now of a certain age (early 60s) “When I was growing up (in South Milwaukee) in the 1970s we didn’t have things like golf or other sports,” she said. “We had the swim club and that was about it, but opportunities started to multiply, and I lived going from sport-tosport.”
She swam and ran track for South Milwaukee and later swam for UW-Stout. She married a teacher/coach/official in Mike Pietrowiak and gravitated into coaching herself, learning things on the fly as did many women trying to get programs started in the 1980s.
The Pietrowiaks landed in Germantown in 1993 and Nancy led the girls track team for a time, took over the girls’ CC program a few years later and never looked back.
She and Michael raised three successful athletic children (David, Kim and Katie) and Nancy laid down the law early with her two daughters.
“I told them growing up ‘You are not going to be cheerleaders supporting others, you are going out for sports yourselves,’” she said. Both became good softball players among other accomplishments.
Nancy Pietrowiak has also become a swim and track official. In that regard she works with West Allis Hale girls sports pioneer Mary Blandino, who led the Huskies to three state volleyball titles and who is still active in her 70s.
“She’s a great role model,” said Nancy Pietrowiak. “I really look up to her.”
And Nancy Pietrowiak continues to be an example herself, because as she notes, true equity has yet to be achieved for girls and women. Several studies have shown that despite all that Title IX has done in expanding options, funding, facilities and participation levels still lag for females.
“Title IX opened so many doors, allowed the athletic ability of so many women to be shown, but there is still so much more to be done,” she said. “We need to be setting good examples (for girls), because if we don’t, we are doing a disservice to them.
“There is so much we can still do so I’m out there trying to help as many as possible.”