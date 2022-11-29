HARTFORD — According to a recent update provided by the school, Hartford football player Michael Turner has made progress in his recovery from an injury sustained during an Orioles playoff game last month.
“This past week Michael has made great strides. He was moved from the ICU Unit into the Therapeutic Unit where he has started his therapy,” the statement read. “Michael is communicating with his family, eating normal food and starting his physical therapy. Michael has been working hard, and has a very positive attitude. In typical Michael fashion, he likes to tell a joke or two with his doctors and therapists. The plan for Michael is to move from Children's Hospital next week into a Rehabilitation Center in Mequon to continue his recovery.
“Michael and his family continue to be very grateful for the outpouring of support from everyone. It has been amazing to see the continued support for Michael and his journey to recovery. Please continue to keep Michael and his family in your thoughts and prayers.”
Turner was injured during a WIAA Level 3 playoff game against Homestead on Oct. 28, and received treatment on the sideline from paramedics and team trainers before being taken to Children’s Hospital.
According to the statement, Turner’s family has set up an account at Bank Five Nine where those who have reached out about providing financial support for Turner and his family can make a donation. Any checks are to be made out to “The Benefit of Michael Turner,” and can be dropped off at any Bank Five Nine branches in the area.
The statement also said that online orders for shirts to support Turner will be delivered to the high school this week, and notifications will go out when shirts are ready to be picked up. The school also has Oriole-Strong #MT2 wristbands that can be picked up from the main office during normal school hours.