KEWASKUM — It’s been quite the year for Kewaskum so far.
The Indians are 5-0 to start the year, and 3-0 in East Central Conference play — giving them a share of first place with Berlin.
Their defense has allowed eight or fewer points in three of their five games so far, and they rank first in the conference in interceptions (7) and second in sacks (10.0).
The offense hasn’t been too shabby either, as Kewaskum ranks fourth in the conference in passing yards per game (146.8) and rushing yards per game (145.8).
Needless to say, head coach Steve Tennies is pretty pleased with how things are going.
“Going into the year, we knew we were going to be a good team. Didn’t know how good we were going to be,” Tennies said. “We had a lot of kids that have not a lot of experience on the varsity level. We’re obviously getting some experience now, we’re 50 and the defense has been playing really good, and we’ve done enough on offense to get us by. We have three or four one-score victories, so we’re learning enough to get by.
“It’s been fun to watch and the kids are having a lot of fun. The school and the community are behind us and everything is starting to get rolling, so we’re excited.”
But the Indians will be put to their biggest test of the year in Week 6, when they host the reigning three-peat East Central Conference champion Plymouth Panthers.
The Panthers suffered their first loss of the season last week in a 26-24 loss to Berlin. But despite the blemish on their record, the Panthers remain a tough opponent with an offense that ranks third in the conference in passing yards per game (150.4) and second in rushing yards per game (203.0).
Kewaskum will have to rely on its defense to hold strong once again facing Plymouth, but Tennies has faith that they’re up for the challenge.
“We have a bunch of aggressive kids, starting with Hunter Loser up front, (Donovan) Zillmer, Dylan Soyk and Oliver Voight — we just have a bunch of kids that want to play defense and they love it,” he said. “And it shows, and it’s permeating throughout the team and that aggressive nature is kind of what’s driving the bus right now. ”
While the defense may be the biggest strength for the Indians right now, the team will also look for continued success from its two-headed rushing attack in seniors Dillan Steger and Hunter Loser, who have combined to run for 578 yards and eight touchdowns.
“It starts with the offensive line,” Tennies said. “We have two seniors up there, Sam Gauthier and Cale Fedorski, but the juniors Matt Miller and Braden Gissal, (Matthew) Oelhafen at tight end, Aeden Chojnacki — the sophomore that’s playing — they really gelled together very well, and when you’ve got backs like Dillon (Steger) and Hunter (Loser) behind you, that’s a good combination to have. The o-line wants to block for the running backs and the running backs want to get behind that o-line.”
As the Indians get in their final practices before what should be one of the biggest games of their season, Tennies admits that it will be a tough challenge for his team to tackle, but one he thinks they are more than willing to rise to the occasion to meet.
“Hey, they’re the defending champs (three times) running here in our conference,” Tennies said. “Berlin was able to knock them off last week on a last-second touchdown, so we’re expecting their best shot. They’re well-coached, they’re going to be ready for a dog fight, and I think our kids will be ready as well.”