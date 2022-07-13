USGA returning to Erin Hills

HARTFORD — The United States Golf Association is back at Erin Hills five years after the U.S. Open Championship was contested in Washington County.
From Sept. 10-15, 264 players will vie for an exemption into next year’s U.S. Open at Los Angeles Country Club by competing in the 41st U.S. Mid-Amateur Championship, which is being cohosted by Blue Mound Golf & Country Club in Wauwatosa. The championship is open to any amateur golfer who is 25 years old by Sept. 10 with a handicap index not exceeding 3.4.
“The Mid-Am embodies everything that makes golf great because the amateur players embrace the spirit of true competition for competition’s sake,” Championship General Chair Todd Krieg said. “There are typically more than 4,000 entrants at more than 60 national sites trying to qualify for one of 264 spots.”
After accepting a record 5,339 entries for the 2021 U.S. Mid-Amateur Championship, that number has been surpassed by 537 as of Tuesday morning according to USGA Championship Director Bill McCarthy. Entries close on Wednesday, July 20 at 4 p.m.
“We’re incredibly excited about this year’s championship,” McCarthy said. “We have a long, storied history with Erin Hills as a host site. Many years ago as the facility here was being developed, (former USGA CEO) Mike Davis had a relationship with folks and we came on out and said, ‘You know what? This has got some incredible potential,’ and all of that proved to be true.”
Qualifying for the Mid-Am will be conducted over 18 holes and take place between July 27 and Aug. 24, with 68 sites across the country serving as hosts. Wisconsin will host two qualifiers, including The Legend at Merrill Hills in Waukesha on Aug. 23, with the other being Blackhawk Country Club in Madison on Aug. 8.
“Wisconsin golf has never been stronger, and if you think about what has occurred here in the state last year and in the years to come, it’s truly remarkable,” Krieg said. “Last year we hosted the Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits (Sheboygan). This year will be the Mid-Amateur at Erin Hills.
Next year will be the U.S. Senior Open at SentryWorld (Stevens Point), and in 2025 we will come back to Erin Hills for the Women’s U.S. Open.”
Erin Hills was primed to serve as the ultimate test for professional golfers back in 2017. But Mother Nature didn’t cooperate, as the course wasn’t protected by the usual winds whipping around the wide-open links-style setup, while rain throughout the week softened the greens. The result was a winning score of 16 under par from Brooks Koepka, matching the lowest finishing score in U.S. Open history.
Whether Erin Hills ever gets a chance to host the U.S. Open Championship again remains to be seen, but the USGA will be keeping a close eye on how the course plays not only in September, but in 2025 for the U.S. Women’s Open.
“We’re incredibly excited about this year and the U.S. Women’s Open, and have a really strong feeling we’re going to be back again a number of times down the road,” McCarthy said.
The Mid-Am will begin on Saturday, Sept. 10 with the first of two rounds of stroke play taking place at Blue Mound. From there, the top 64 competitors will advance to match play at Erin Hills beginning on Monday, Sept. 12. The rounds of 32 and 16 will be held Sept. 13, the quarterfinals and semifinal rounds on Sept. 14, and then a head-to-head championship match of 36 holes on Sept. 15.
“We’re truly honored to have Blue Mound co-hosting the U.S. Mid-Am with Erin Hills,” Blue Mound Golf & Country Club President Paul Griepentrog said. “We have a great history of collaboration with Erin Hills, which goes back to co-hosting the U.S. Amateur in 2011. We’re grateful to all the volunteers, including a large group of our members for contributing valuable time. There’s a huge amount of time that goes into the planning process.” Erin Hills will become the fifth course to host both a U.S. Open and U.S. Mid-Amateur. It was also previously the site of the 2008 U.S. Amateur Public Links Championship, just two years after the public facility opened for play.
“The meaningful differences in the architectural style of Erin Hills and Blue Mound provide a thorough test of the player’s shot-making skills, ensuring the best advance to match play,” Krieg said.
Not only will the winner earn the chance to play in the 2023 U.S. Open, but they will also get an exemption from qualifying for the 2023 and 2024 U.S. Amateur Championships, and the next 10 U.S. Mid-Amateur Championships, as well as a likely invitation to the 2023 Masters Tournament in Augusta, Ga.
“It was 2017 when we instituted a U.S. Open exemption for the Junior Amateur champion and the Mid-Amateur champion, and similar for the U.S. Women's Mid-Am and the U.S. girls champion to the Women’s Open,” McCarthy said. “I think that spoke to how highly we regard those championships and how highly we regard those champions.”
And as previously noted, the champion benefits have resulted an increased level of participation and interest. Those who are fortunate enough to make it to Blue Mound and Erin Hills come September should expect a stern test at both sites.
“It’s going to be an incredible week with some fantastic weather,” McCathy said. “The conditioning is going to be wonderful. We’re going to be a little firm, a little fast. The rough’s going to be up. Over here (at Erin Hills) we’re going to be a little softer with the rough because we need to be able to let the players reach targets, reach the obstacles around the putting greens.”
Admission is free for all six days of the U.S. Mid- Amateur. McCarthy is excited about the challenge of playing two different styles of courses in a six-day span — Erin Hills is expected to be set up at 7.358 yards over a par of 71, with Blue Mound set up at 6.726 yards and a par of 70.
“That’s a big-boy golf course,” McCarthy said of Erin Hills. “And we’re probably going to stretch it out a little more in match play, and shorten it up a little bit in match play, because we’ve got such a variability in the team rounds to get some great match-play options. The fescue over here at Erin Hills … you’ve got to really dial in your driver and you’ve got to go after it and be smart around the greens. I think the balance of the two courses is going to be really producing a great championship.”