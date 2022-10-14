GERMANTOWN — On its senior night Thursday, the Germantown boys soccer team turned to veteran keeper Seth Timple to put the final touches on a 1-0 nonconference victory over area rival Hartford.
After the Warhawks’ scored the game’s only goal off a beautiful cross from the left side from senior Michael Otchere to junior Bennett Krause at the 55:32 mark, Timple became the center of attention for the Warhawks.
And Timple held up against a suddenly relentless Orioles’ attack, including a one-on-one situation in the 71st minute from close range on the right side where he came out wide to cut down the angle on a hard shot and make a tough save.
Germantown then was then able to play sound defense and mount some serious counterattacks to preserve the victory. It was only the second win in the last eight games for the Warhawks, who finished their regular season at 6-8-3.
Timple was glad to be in the right place at the right time repeatedly this night. Especially for himself and the 11 other Warhawk seniors celebrating this evening.
“This was our last (home) game of the season so we really wanted to go out and get it,” he said. “It should get us some momentum for the (WIAA) playoffs.
“I think when we scored our energy really went up and our momentum picked up too.”
For Hartford coach Benjamin Morales, he saw it as a good effort for his side, which finished the regular season a better-than-it-looks 6-14-2.
“We had our chances, they were limited but we had chances,” he said, “but we could not capitalize on them. I give props to Germantown. On one of their few chances they took advantage and scored.
“When you play high quality non-conference opponents like we do, details like that matter.”
Both sides will now turn to WIAA DI tournament play and both will be heading north for regional semifinal play on Tuesday, Oct. 18.
Germantown is the 10th seed in the Green Bay East sectional and will visit seventh seed and perennial state power Green Bay Preble in a game to be played at Green Bay East. Hartford is in the same sectional and earned the 12th seed and will visit Fox River Classic Conference champion and sectional fifth seed Bay Port (15-1-4).
Warhawks coach James Davis is confident that his team can shake off the late season doldrums and use the momentum earned from the senior night win over Hartford to make a deep run in the loaded sectional which features top-ranked in state Brookfield East.
“I think the guys are starting to figure things out,” he said. “We just had to play through it (a rough closing schedule, including a 5-0 loss to powerful Marquette on Oct. 11). We just need to take that one last step and elevate our play.
”We feel good (about our bracket). We’ve played teams like we’ll see this season and we think we can be competitive.”
Competitive was the word for Thursday night’s game in Germantown, played on a damp and chilly (low 40-degree temperatures) evening.
The Warhawks controlled play for the first 10 minutes or so but then the Orioles regained their footing and the game went back-and-forth for a time, with strong, aggressive runs by both sides.
Hartford got the better of the free kicks but couldn’t generate a really dangerous shots out of them, while Germantown, propelled by strong runs from wings Otchere and JV Myles got deep into the Hartford end several times but could not quite make the connecting pass.
“We’ve had several games like this (Oshkosh North and Brookfield Central in particular) where we’ve just had a hard time connecting,” said Davis.
Germantown missed out on another of those opportunities just six minutes into the second half and couldn’t take advantage of a corner kick four minutes later.
But five minutes after that, Otchere got a good pass from the middle and made his run down the left side and this time his pass found the right foot of Krause who hammered the ball in from less than 10 yards out for the eventual game-winner.
That’s when the game got interesting, as Hartford gained a serious bounce its step and started putting more pressure on Germantown’s Timple creating two nice opportunities in the next four minutes.
Following his big save in the 71st minute, Timple and the Warhawks’ steadied their defense, forcing Orioles’ keeper Klay Schoonover to make a great kick save of his own in the final minute.
The Warhawks then held the Orioles at bay for the final seconds and secured the win.
Morales was philosophical after the loss.
“I was very proud of the kids this season,” he said. “They didn’t win as many games as they would have liked but sometimes winning is not as important as the memories you create. Those are the things that you remember years down the road when you wish you could go out there and do it all over again.”
Davis too was proud of his side.
“On senior night, we wanted to make sure the guys went off well,” he said. “They played hard and earned a win.”