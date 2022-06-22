Warhawks hungry to get to next level

The Germantown boys golf team experienced plenty of success this season. The Warhawks took second place out of eight teams at the Cedarburg regional with a score of 307. Camden Schmidt finished in a tie for first place with a score of 72, Cody Schmidt tied for eighth place with a score of 77, Kolby Bohling finished in a tie for 10th place with a score of 78, and Sam Sies finished in a tie for 16th place with a score of 80. Jody Bruss finished in a tie for 27th place with a score of 84.
The Warhawks then finished in a tie for fourth place out of eight teams with a score of 316 at the Homestead sectional. There, Sies finished in a tie with Camden Schmidt fo eighth place with a score of 77. Cody Schmidt finished in a tie for 14th place with a score of 78, Bohling finished in a tie for 28th place with a score of 84 and Bruss finished in a tie for 36th place with a score of 86.
Head coach Troy Schmidt said he was extremely pleased with how the season went overall.
“We kind of had some expectations going into the season, ultimately our goal was state,” he said. “We thought we had a team that could potentially get there, but we knew we were in a really tough sectional, which turned to be true. We had a good season but we fell a little bit short trying to get to state, but overall really pleased.”
A positive for the Warhawks was how players exceeded expectations this year
“Camden Schmidt was projected to finish 11th in the conference individually and he finished third,” he said. “Cody Schmidt was an honorable mention all-conference so those two kind of exceeded exceptions a little bit, so that was great. And also Sam Sies, who came from baseball, essentially his first year playing varsity golf really did a tremendous job of solidifying our line up. He was probably one of the biggest pieces we were missing going into the season and he really solidified the roster and gave us a chance to compete for a state berth.”
With finishing in fourth at sectionals, Schmidt said that there were two things that the experience of this season can give the players to build on for next year.
“We are close to competing with the best teams in the state,” he said. “But I think they can learn that they have to put in a lot of work to get there. I think the takeaway is that they are close and they can compete with the best teams in the state and it is going to take a lot of work to get in the next level and actually get there.”
Schmidt said that confidence will play a role to taking the next steps for the Warhawks.
”The belief that they can do it,” he said. “I think sometimes we go into these events and there is a certain level of schools that have been there and have that belief that they are good enough. Now I think that sectional, that day gave our kids that belief that they are good enough to compete now we just have to go out and execute.”
Schmidt said that making it to sectionals as a team gave the players a little bit of a hunger to work more in the offseason.
“They were disappointed we did not make it,” he said. “We fully believed we had a chance to make it and I think it is going to make our team better. I think they are going to work more. I have already had players inquiring about offseason work outs and lessons. I have seen kids out here working this summer already. I think that by competing at sectionals and being that close, I think it has made them hungry to get to that next level.”