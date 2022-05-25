Head coach James Wilkinson said that the Warhawks had a bit of a slow start and had to deal with some injuries but the team has been able to put things together.
“We are 11-11 at this point and we have won five out of our last six games and we have two conference games left,” he said. “So we are hoping to finish over .500 and I think we are playing our best baseball at the right time of the year.”
The Warhawks overcame a slow start to the season as Germantown was 5-9 by May 12, but is 6-2 since then.
Wilkinson said that the pitching and defense have both been reasons for the team’s success in the late parts of the season.
“There has been a good team spirit around it,” he said. “So that is how you want to enter the playoffs every year. I am really pleased that we are starting to look like we are ready for the playoffs.”
Pitching has been a positive for the team this season.
“Our pitching has been tremendous. We have a really deep pitching staff. We have probably, around eight pitchers that I would not even hesitate to put in a crucial situation,” he said. “They are all throwing really well. We have lost a lot of close games but the pitching is the reason we are in those games. I think the pitching has been the key to all of it, it has kept us in all these games.”
Two players that have stood out during the season are pitchers John Neiskes and Brady Schulze.
“They have both been our No. 1 and No. 2 pitchers and have really solidified the pitching staff,” Wilkinson said.
Another player that has stood out is catcher Tyler Hofmann “He is probably one of the best catchers in the area and really solidified our defense,” Wilkinson said. “Teams don’t run on him because they know that he is probably going to throw them out. So that is a huge advantage to our defense.”
The Warhawks have played in plenty of close games this season and Wilkinson said that confidence is going to be key in future close games. The Warhawks have had 13 games decided by three or less runs so far this year.
“It is a matter of seeing that we can do this because we have done it,” he said. “We have won some close games recently and I think that it really gives a team and players confidence that OK we can win in these situations and they are not afraid of it. They are nice and calm. The confidence is the key I think that comes from those close games.”
With getting ready for the final games of the season, Wilkinson said the team is focusing on the fundamentals.
“We do a lot of work on things like bunt defenses and offensively our bunting. The pitching you see in the playoffs is always their No. 1 and No. 2 pitchers so the games are low-scoring,” Wilkinson said. “Pitching and defense and offensive execution become even more important because there isn’t margin for error that there might be in the regular season. We are going to see good pitching every game and we have to be ready for that.”
Wilkinson said that the Warhawks could use some more timely hitting for these last couple of regular season games and for the playoffs.
“We are still looking for more timely hits,” he said. “We are leaving too many runners on base. So I think more timely hitting would really help. I think that we are going to be fine. We have shown signs of doing that in the last few games. I am really looking forward to these playoffs.”