TOWN OF MERTON — The offensive numbers for the Arrowhead and West Bend West softball teams are gaudy. The Warhawks came into Wednesday’s nonconference game batting .786, while the Spartans have scored nine or more runs five out of nine games.
Yet it was the defense that was on full display as Arrowhead held off West’s late rally to win 6-4. The Spartans plated three runs in the top of the seventh and had the tying run on first base before the Warhawks got the final out.
“I was honestly really impressed with our defense,” Arrowhead coach Emily Martin said. “We knew today was going to be a fight. They put up a lot of numbers, so we knew it was going to be a fight. Our goal was to offensively match them, and No. 2, routine outs had to be routine outs.”
Arrowhead’s (8-0 overall) solid defensive play started with freshman pitcher Sammie Radish, who had her first varsity complete game of her career. Through the first six innings, she gave up back-to-back singles in the second and a double in the sixth. The runner in the sixth scored an unearned run.
“I’m proud of her. I thought she did a great job. Her future is bright here, definitely,” Martin said. “She mixes speeds and has really good command on the mound.”
Radish finished the game giving up three earned runs, six hits, two walks, a hit batsman and struck out three.
She got plenty of help behind her. Junior third baseman Sophia Gimla made five impressive putouts, including the final out of the game. Junior Annie Nielsen also played well in center field.
“(Gimla) is a good player for us. She has played on varsity as a freshman — I know we had a COVID year,” Martin said. “She has a good glove and she was on today. I played her a little deeper because they have more power hitters. She was ready to go and it showed.”
West’s (6-4) defense also played well. Senior Avelina Wolfe covered a lot of ground in right field and saved at least one run in the third and had three other catches after some long runs to the line.
Sophomore pitcher Lindsay Sandleback gave up six runs — five earned — nine hits, a walk and struck out three. Senior Veda Selin got three outs in the sixth in relief.
Arrowhead struck first with a run in the bottom of the third on an RBI double by sophomore Abby Robel. The Warhawks added two in the fourth and three in the fifth to take a 6-0 lead. Senior Ella Schraufnagel had an RBI single in the fourth and Gimla had an RBI single in the fourth. The other runs in those innings were driven in on ground outs.
Heading into the seventh, West trailed 6-1. A single by freshman Mackenzie Rolf and a walk by sophomore Allie Estrada put two on with no outs. But after a fly out and a fielder’s choice, the Spartans were down to their final out. Senior Jessie Reich had seen enough and hit an RBI double. That was followed by sophomore Mia Buske’s two-RBI single. A walk put runners on first and second with sophomore Ava Thelen up, but her hard ground ball was gobbled up by Gimla to end the game.
“I thought we had good at-bats all the way through the game,” West coach Ken Dischler said. “We hit a lot of hard balls right at them. Obviously if we could have gotten more runners on, we could have done more things, but they made plays.
“We hit a lot to their third baseman and she made every play. Tip your cap to them. They made some good plays and they are a good team.”
This was just the middle of busy weeks for both teams. West lost to Hartford on Monday 25-13 then beat Grafton 22-4 on Tuesday. The Spartans have Cedarburg today and Beaver Dam on Friday — both away. Arrowhead edged Oconomowoc 3-2 on Monday and hosts Waukesha North today before playing two in a tournament at Germantown.