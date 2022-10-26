GERMANTOWN — The season was on the line for the Germantown boys volleyball team Tuesday, trailing two games to one and coming off a set that visiting Cedarburg won going away. Needless to say, the Warhawks needed to rally.
Top-seeded Germantown responded, taking the fourth game to extend its season and set up a race to 15 points for the right to advance in the WIAA tournament.
The Warhawks then prevailed, 15-13, to move on to advance in the postseason.
“It was really great to see my guys fight in a way that I don’t think we’ve necessarily fought this season,” Germantown coach Brian Rushmer said following a 25-27, 25-21, 17-25, 25-18, 15-13 victory. “Getting that out of them was huge.”
For a brief moment though, it appeared that the third set was marking the beginning of the end for the Warhawks. Cedarburg scored the first five points of the game, later extended the advantage to 20-10 and Germantown was never in contention as the fourth-seeded visitors took a 2-1 lead in the match.
“I think it was our guys just really rallying around each other and not wanting to go down that way,” Rushmer said after the Warhawks came back to win the match. “It’s a group of winners and they’re going to do whatever they can to do that.”
Germantown also put a focus on cutting down its errors at that point, which paid dividends after five service errors and a handful of other mistakes in the third set allowed the Bulldogs to move one win away from taking the match.
“We switched to have them all standing closer, which was a huge thing because we were just giving the game away with our errors,” Rushmer said. “Doing that, making that change, and our guys really adjusting well to play clean volleyball made the difference.”
Winning some points early in the fourth game also got the crowd back into things. The Warhawks coach said that was also important.
“Just seeing the way the crowd got involved and the way they were able to shift the momentum was awesome,” he explained.
“It’s something that we pride ourselves on. I love to see the crowd getting involved,” Rushmer added. “It was so loud in here I couldn’t even hear myself think sometimes.”
Getting some timely contributions from a variety of players also made a difference.
Justin Ische had four kills and an ace in the second set as Germantown evened the match. In all, the senior outside hitter finished with 11 kills and a pair of aces.
“We’ve got a great group of athletes. He’s a guy who is never really afraid to go in and take a big swing. He put it all out on the line for us,” Rushmer said. “Those are the type of guys we need.”
Ben Jakusz also made some timely plays for Germantown throughout the evening. The senior middle blocker had six kills and six blocks, but made an impact beyond the raw statistics.
“Ben is an integral, integral part of this team. He really is one of those guys that he’s not a rah rah guy, but when he talks, everybody listens,” Rushmer said. “Him getting involved in the ways that he did was awesome.”
Freshman Oliver Kelley came up with some of the most important plays of the match. He had a block in the fifth game that gave Germantown a 13-11 lead at a pivotal point in the decisive set, then had the block that ended the match a few points later.
“He’s a gamer,” Rushmer said. “He’s been around the game a lot. We’ve got a lot of trust in anybody on our bench, anybody on our team, so getting that out of him was no surprise to us.”
With the victory, Germantown moves on to a sectional final that the Warhawks will host. The Warhawks will take on second-seeded Arrowhead at 5 p.m. Saturday after it held off a challenge from Hamilton, 25-18, 25-14, 26-28, 24-26, 15-11.