PEWAUKEE — “Love the challenge, embrace the adversity,” said Pewaukee freshman guard Giselle Janowski Tuesday night after the Pirate girls’ basketball team’s roller-coaster of a ride of a 49-44 victory over sixth-ranked Germantown.
And Pewaukee did just that, much to the detriment of coach Jim Reuter’s nerves.
Reuter looked up at the scoreboard a couple of times in the first 11 minutes of the second half Tuesday night and wondered if the Pirates were ever going to score again.
It took awhile, but the Pirates eventually did, holding on for the win despite getting outscored 26-12 in the second session.
The second-ranked in D2 Pirates had hit eight 3-pointers in the first half, played tenacious defense and started and ended the session with 8-0 runs against the hard-charging Warhawks and Connecticut recruit KK Arnold in building an impressive 37-18 lead at the break.
But Germantown (2-1 overall), behind a ferocious defensive effort of its own, clamped down on the Pirates to the tune of an amazing 22-0 run to start the second half that put the Warhawks ahead 40-37 with 8:41 left.
The Pirates finally let their coach take a breath when Janowski scored a driving layup with 7:15 left to close the gap to 40-39, which was the start of a closing 12-4 run to seal the victory for Pewaukee (3-1 overall).
Prior to that, the Pirates had missed their first 15 shots of the second half.
“It got the crowd back in the game and got us back in the game,” said Reuter of Janowski’s layup. “I just kept thinking (during that run) that we’ve got to score sometime, got to get something. We hit a lot of 3s in the first half, so I was expecting some regression to the mean, but the shots just didn’t go down.”
And Germantown, which had endured a horrendous six of 34 shooting effort in the first half (“It was that good?” quipped Warhawk coach Matt Stuve) against the fierce Pewaukee 1-2-2 zone, slowly chipped away at their large deficit.
Stuve said the first half was a matter of the old adage “you play like you practice.”
“You’ve got to practice well every day,” he said. “We had an awful practice yesterday (November 28). It was so bad I even had to use my ‘angry’ voice. We had to learn that lesson.”
The Warhawks got the point in the second half forcing those many Pewaukee misses and finally getting a few shots to fall.
Back-to-back 3-pointers from sophomore guard Jaycee Mani and Arnold closed the gap to 37-29, at the 11:18 mark. A few minutes later, following a 3-pointer from junior Lucy Leininger, junior guard Reese Berge hit a baseline jumper to put Germantown ahead for the first time at 38-37 with 9:18 to go.
And when Leininger hit a putback with 8:41 to go Germantown was up 40-37.
But that’s when the Pirates steadied the ship. After Janowski’s layup, Pirate freshman guard Vanessa Johnson hit a layup off a back-cut to give Pewaukee the lead for good at 41-40 with 6:11 to go.
Not long after that, Johnson cashed another layup for a 43-40 advantage at the 6:02 mark.
At that point, the Pewaukee defense clamped down again as the Warhawks went on a five-plus minute drought with several point-blank shots rimming out. Germantown sophomore guard Danica Gosz finally hit a 3-pointer to tie the score at 43-all with 2:38 to go, but when Pirate freshman guard Kylie Pieper hit two free throws with 1:43 to go make the score 45-43 Pewaukee, the Pirates were ahead for good.
Arnold hit one of two free throws with 1:12 left to make it 45-44 but that would be the last point of the night for Germantown as the Warhawks turned the ball over twice and missed a 3 in the final minute.
In the meantime, both Janowski and Pieper cashed a pair of free throws to clinch the victory.
Arnold had 13 points and Berge 11 to lead Germantown, which will open defense of its Greater Metro Conference co-championship on Friday, Dec. 2 at home against West Allis hale.
“They scored only 12 points in the second half and they still won,” said Stuve. “I was proud of our second half effort. We play like that every time out I wouldn’t want to play us. We like to schedule games like this because you don’t get better playing poor teams.
“We’ll use it and then try to become the team we want to be.”
In the meantime, the Pirates, who beat defending state D2 champion Green Bay Notre Dame to open the season before falling to D1 champ Kettle Moraine, will continue their brutal early gauntlet when they open Woodland Conference play on Dec. 2 at home against fifth-ranked New Berlin Eisenhower.
Against Germantown, they were led by Janowski who scored 16 points while Anna Terrian had 14.
“There is no let-up for us,” said Reuter. “That (Germantown) was another very good team. We talked a lot about mental toughness (in the second half) and found a way to get it done.”
“Coach was adamant about us getting it together (mentally),” said Janowski. “This was a tough one, no doubt about it. But basketball is a game of runs, highs and lows and when I got that layup (that ended the drought) it felt amazing, you could feel the tide turn.
“The team energy after that was just awesome.”