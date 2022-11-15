WAUKESHA — There was plenty of celebrating to be seen and heard at Waukesha South on Saturday during the WIAA Division 1 girls swimming and diving state championship.
Understandably so. The best swimmers in the state had gathered together after a full season of competition to lay it all on the line in search for gold. The reigning state champions from Brookfield East saw their bid at a four-peat come up short, as Arrowhead came away with the state title this season.
Germantown led Washington County teams with a sixth-place finish at the state meet, while the West Bend co-op saw its two competitors score six points to have the team finish 33rd out of the 52 schools at Saturday’s championship.
But the way both teams feel about Saturday’s performance, one might think that they were the ones being crowned state champs instead.
“The team as a whole finished sixth overall, and I think if I remember correctly there were like a little over 50 schools that competed, so in my opinion a sixth-place finish for us was spectacular,” Germantown head coach Lori Bruss said. “It was kind of our goal at the beginning of the season to finish top-10, and I couldn’t be prouder with how they all performed. Every one of them had best times either at sectional or state, and we qualified our entire sectional team to move on to state, which is a first time ever in Germantown history that everyone who competed at sectionals moved on to state.
“Overall I couldn’t be prouder. They stepped up and really swam and dove very well.”
West Bend co-op coach Dave Bloomier saw two of his girls — sophomore diver Madison Rummel and senior swimmer Nicole Walters — competing at Saturday’s meet, and for him, seeing their performances was not just a display of their own individual talents, but also of how well his team as a whole competed this season.
“I’m kind of a realist, and at the beginning (of the season) many, many people have asked me, ‘How are you going to be?’ and looking at all the graduation points that we had from last year to this year, I thought, ‘Boy, we’re going to be really struggling, and maybe fourth or fifth in the conference,’” Bloomier said. “But the girls really surprised me. They worked very, very hard. The kids that came up to varsity for the first time did an outstanding job.
“It was a big surprise. We got second in the conference, and that’s a great attribute to those girls that worked so hard. Because they weren’t supposed to be (second in the conference). They were supposed to be behind Homestead, they were supposed to be behind Nicolet.
“I was very, very pleased with the season and they did a super job. No question about it.”
Germantown senior diver Kristina Wittman brought home the lone gold medal from the Washington County delegation, as she won the 1-meter dive title with a score of 461.80.
“All season long, her and Fynn (Langley), our sophomore diver, have been pushing each other, and had set goals at the beginning of the season to get back to state and finish on the podium,” Bruss said. “Ultimately their goal was to finish top-three, and all season long that has been something they’ve been working towards. And they put everything together to do it.”
The Warhawks had some other impressive finishes Saturday, including juniors Isabelle Barger and Abigail Bruss teaming up with sophomore Julia Saxman and freshman Caden Kelly to take third in the 200-yard medley relay with a time of 1:45.36, while Barger also finished fifth in the 100-yard backstroke with a time of 56.11 seconds.
Ultimately, Germantown would take sixth with a team score of 131 points to finish 13 points behind Verona Area.
Rummel finished in 16th place in the 1-meter dive with a score of 367.40, after a failed jump on her seventh dive proved costly to her final standing.
“She was doing absolutely fantastic up until the seventh dive. In fact I think she was in third place going into the seventh dive, and then somehow, kind of just miscalculated or wasn’t concentrating, and she failed a dive,” Bloomier said. “She did a double bounce after the hurdle, which is incorrect for an approach, and that’s a failed dive. That was about a 40-point swing. I guess the blessing is that she made the finals — she didn’t get cut — and she got 16th place with a failed dive. Yeah it was unfortunate because I think she definitely would have been in the top five without that mistake.
“Maddie will be back next year, no question, no doubt about it. I don’t know who quotes this, but you either win or you learn, and she learned. She’ll be back and she’s such a great talent too. We’re proud of her.”
Meanwhile, Walters finished up her career at West Bend with a 13th-place finish in the 100-yard butterfly (58.17) and a 16th-place finish in the 200-yard individual medley (2:12.78). Bloomier had nothing but high praise for the senior after her performance.
“Nic was very, very good. She got her lifetime best time in the IM, she was just a little bit under her seed time in the 100 fly, she got 13th place (in the 100 butterfly) and she got 16th place in the IM,” he said. “Nicole is one of the finest girls I’ve ever coached — bottom line. I’ve coached thousands and thousands and thousands and thousands of kids since 1976, and that young lady is top-notch in my book. It doesn’t matter what her time is, she’s just an outstanding worker, first-class young lady, great student-athlete. Can’t say enough about her.”
Lucie Smith was the lone representative at the state championship for the Slinger/Hartford co-op, as she recorded a time of 58.89 seconds in the 100-yard butterfly to finish in 19th place.