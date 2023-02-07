West Bend takes third at NSC championship
HOMESTEAD — Four program records were broken on Saturday, as the West Bend boys swimming team finished in third place at the North Shore Conference championship with a team score of 339.
Homestead won the meet with a score of 538.5.
Drew Gundrum, Weston Keppert, Will Tibbitts and Wesley Aleithe kicked off the day for West Bend by teaming up to place third in the 200-yard medley relay with a time of 1:41.76 — breaking the nearly 40-year-old team record by 0.22 seconds. Dawson Walters then teamed up with Aleithe, Gundrum and Tibbits to break the program’s 400-yard freestyle relay record of 3:22.42 set in 1983, as they placed second with a time of 3:21.43.
Walters would also break two more records at the meet, as he bested his own mark with a time of 1:46.52 in the 200-yard freestyle to place third before going on to break the 12-year-old 500-yard freestyle record with a time of 4:45.95 to finish in second place.
Tibbits placed second in the 50-yard freestyle with a time of 22.67 seconds, while Gundrum placed third in the 100yard backstroke with a time of 54.87 seconds. In the 1-meter dive, Ryan Meyer brought home bronze with a score of 449.10.
Kewaskum finishes close second at East Central tourney
RIPON — It was a close finish on Saturday at the East Central Conference wrestling championship, as Kewaskum settled for second place with a score of 239.0.
The Indians were runner- up behind Winneconne, which won the tourney with a score of 246.5.
Kewaskum saw four wrestlers finish as individual champs, starting with Brent Krejcarek at 106 pounds, who pinned his opponent in 3:47 in the championship match. James Racer (113) won his class by a 9-0 major decision, while Ethan Immel (126) won the championship match by 10-4 decision. Rounding out the team’s champions was Braeden Scoles, who won the 160-pound championship by pin in 3:03.
The Indians saw seven other individuals place in the top three on the day. Brayden Loehr (120) pinned his opponent in 3:21 to win the runnerup match fpr a third-place finish, while Cayden Schwehr settled for second at 132 pounds after losing by 18-1 technical fall. Nic Deheck (145) took second after losing by 9-1 major decision in the final, and Oliver Voight also placed second as he was pinned in 0:56. Braden Gissal fell by 8-2 decision in the 182-pound championship match, while Dylan Soyk (195) and Dominic Eversmann (285) both settled for silver after being pinned in 4:25 and 2:37, respectively.
Timberwolves place fifth at Pacer tourney
The Living Word Lutheran Wrestling team placed 5th with 101.5 team points at the Pacer Premier Tournament. Senior, Calvin Stram, was the lone champion for the Timberwolves. Stram went 4-1 with 4 consecutive pins to start in the 6man round robin bracket. Stram’s solid performance was enough to win the first title at the Pacer Premier Tournament and the first varsity title this season for the Timberwolves.
Senior, Jerry Lepien was one match away from being the champion of the Pacer Premier Tournament. Lepien recorded pins in his first four matches. The fifth match ended in a overtime loss that Lepien lost 8-6.
Five Timberwolves received all conference. Jakob Toerpe, Brayden Gregor, Jerry Lepien and Joe Weissenburger are all making their first appearance on the MCC all-conference team. Calvin Stram will be making his second appearance as a MCC all conference teamer.
The Living Word Lutheran wrestling team’s next wrestling event will be a JV tournament at Columbus on Monday. The Timberwolves also have a WIAA Division 3 Superregional at Horicon High School on Feb. 14th.