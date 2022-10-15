Washington County sees six teams make WIAA playoffs

The WIAA announced its playoff brackets for the football postseason on Saturday morning, with six area teams earning spots in the first round.
Hartford was the only area team to receive a one-seed, as the Orioles will play host to No. 8 Nicolet in a Division 2 first round matchup. The game will come one week after the Knights spoiled the Orioles' attempt at a perfect record in North Shore Conference play with a 17-14 win over Hartford.
The Division 2 playoffs will also see two Washington County teams go head-to-head in the opening round, as No. 2 Slinger will play host to No. 7 Germantown.
In Division 3 West Bend East earned its first playoff berth since 2019, receiving a three-seed as it will play host to No. 6 McFarland on Friday night.
The final two area teams earning playoff berths were No. 2 Kewaskum and No. 6 Kettle Moraine Lutheran in the Division 4 bracket, as the Indians will host No. 7 Kohler/Sheboygan Christian/Sheboygan Lutheran while the Chargers travel to face No. 3 Two Rivers. Kewaskum's berth marks the 17th time in the last 18 seasons that the Indians will appear in the postseason.