WATERFORD — It was the first drive of the season for the West Bend East Suns. After making the journey south to Waterford, it was finally time for some football.
Senior quarterback Peyton Fountain took the snap and looked down the field. He saw his target — senior Colton Kress — running down the left sideline, trying to pull away from Waterford defensive back Seth Hernandez. Fountain launched the ball deep looking for his man, but it spiraled right into the arms of a leaping Hernandez for an interception.
Waterford would go down the field and reach the end zone to take a 6-0 lead.
Hoping for better results in the second drive of the new season, the East offense would quickly head back to the sidelines once again after another interception.
But as the sun began to set on the field in Waterford, the Suns began to rise, as West Bend East rallied for a 29-12 season-opening victory over the Wolverines.
“Right away, from the first game of the season you’ve got a lot of (rust to shake off),” Fountain said. “To be able to come back out after you’ve just got to put it down their throats afterwards. As long as you come back better than what you were, you’ll be alright.”
After starting the second quarter down by six, Fountain helped lead the offense on a drive down the field that ended when Fountain kept the ball and pushed his way up the middle for a 1-yard touchdown run. The extra point attempt sailed to the right though, so the game would end up tied at 6-6 with just under eight minutes until halftime.
The Suns would take the lead with 30 seconds left in the half on another 1-yard run by Fountain. This time a successful two-point conversion would make it a 14-6 game.
But East wasn’t quite done with the half. Or more accurately, senior Nate King wasn’t ready to hit the locker room just yet.
As Waterford attempted to put some points on the board before the break, a lofted pass by the Wolverines ended up in the hands of King, who returned the ball over 20 yards down the field. And then on the first play of the Suns’ drive, Fountain fired a ball deep down the left sideline, as King reeled in the pass and ran all the way into the end zone for a 35-yard score.
“He played a little bit as a freshman, and of course started his sophomore and junior year, so we expect things out of him, we expect big things out of our seniors,” Suns coach Jeff Rondorf said. “Nate stepped up when we needed him to step up. He certainly stepped up when we needed someone to step up and he made some big plays for us.”
Trailing 22-6 coming out of halftime, Waterford was able to get back on the board with a 4-yard touchdown pass, but a failed two-point conversion attempt would keep it a 22-12 game.
Both teams locked things down on defense for much of the second half, but the Suns were able to put the final nail in the coffin of the game as Fountain ran two yards into the end zone for his third touchdown of the game to make the score 29-12 with just over a minute left, and that would prove to be the final score.
“It was a pretty solid first game. We came out pretty solid,” Fountain said. “Obviously a lot of stuff to work on after the first couple of drives, and then we just kept the momentum coming through the second half. They couldn’t really do too much.”
“We got better from our scrimmage, which we worked on all week. We talked about how we needed to make improvements on both sides of the ball. We did that, but still certainly some room for improvement,” Rondorf said. “But to get on a bus and come an hour and 20 minutes and play a pretty good program on their home field, and do what we did to them, says a lot about our guys.
“Proud of them for being physical. We knew that they were going to be physical and they’ve been physical for the last 10 years, so it just says a lot about our guys and what we have to look forward to for the rest of the season.”
Colton Kress led the Suns’ rushing attack, as he pounded his way for 86 yards on 22 attempts. Fountain finished on the ground with 13 yards and three touchdowns on nine attempts, and through the air completed 10 of 19 attempts for 152 yards, one touchdown and three interceptions. King was the Suns’ leading receiver with 73 yards on four catches and a touchdown.
With the first win of the season under their belt, the Suns now prepare to return to West Bend for next week’s home opener against nonconference opponent Sheboygan North. Fountain said that having this kind of win early for the team will help them in the long run.
“Very helpful. Even though we didn’t play our best football, it was a great first game to start on, and carry it on into Week 2,” he said.