Since 2002, East holds the series lead 12-8 over West. East has outscored West 460-239 in that span, with the Suns averaging 23 points per game and the Spartans averaging 12 points per game.
Since 2011* East has averaged 123.2 passing yards per game with eight touchdowns and three interceptions against the Spartans, while West has averaged 101.8 yards per game with three touchdowns and 10 interceptions.
Since 2011* East has averaged 193.9 rushing yards per game and ran for 30 touchdowns, while West has averaged 128.4 yards per game and rushed for nine touchdowns.
Longest scoring plays (since 2007*):
East: 97-yard touchdown pass from Mike Dorrence to Sam Hoffman, Oct. 5, 2007.
West: 97-yard touchdown run by Canon Melstrand, Oct. 13, 2017.
East has won the last four matchups against West, outscoring the Spartans 163-23.
This season, the Suns are averaging 106.1 passing yards and 215.3 rushing yards per game, and are tied for second in the North Shore Conference at 4-1.
Meanwhile, the Spartans are averaging 74.4 passing yards and 87.7 rushing yards per game, and are tied for sixth in the conference at 1-4.
West’s defense is tied for second in the North Shore Conference with 11 sacks and leads the conference with five forced fumbles and one safety.
East’s defense is second in the conference in tackles for a loss (35), but is second to last in sacks (3.5). The Suns are also second in the conference with eight interceptions.
Statistics retrieved from wissports.com.
*Statistics are incomplete for 2012 and 2014 games.